Saeed Nazir must undo massive landscape changes at his Yorkshire estate, including removing fences and planting trees, after losing a planning enforcement appeal.

Saeed Nazir, a fifty-five-year-old businessman and pizza takeaway owner, has been ordered by planning authorities to reverse significant environmental changes at his Yorkshire estate near Sheffield. The ruling follows a bitter dispute with Sheffield City Council over developments made at Harrison Springs, where Nazir transformed a century-old house and its grounds into a fortified compound.

Nazir's Massive Landscape Transformation

After purchasing the property for seven hundred and ten thousand pounds in two thousand and nineteen, Nazir undertook a massive renovation project that drastically altered the landscape. The once-secluded retreat, described by estate agents as a stunning detached house in an idyllic countryside setting, was encircled by a kilometre of barracks-like security fencing and a complex network of newly laid driveways.

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The transformation involved raising the natural ground level by up to five metres to create a level one-acre garden. This engineering feat required dumping huge mountains of earth in front of the hundred-year-old house, which Nazir renamed Nazir House and updated with a modern makeover. The changes were so extensive that the leafy idyll became almost unrecognizable to locals and visitors.

Inspector's Harsh Criticism of Environmental Damage

Independent planning inspector Grahame Kean delivered a blistering ruling, accusing Nazir of showing near total disregard for the environment. The inspector described the destruction of the woodland as a sad spectacle and noted that eight-foot security fences gave the property a fortified appearance that degraded the previous open and natural landscape.

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Inspector Kean also criticized the landscaping efforts, dismissing the new garden as highly engineered and referring to the newly installed feature roundabout as twee-looking. The planning battle highlighted the stark contrast between the original charming countryside retreat and the sprawling fortress-like compound that emerged within a few years.

Loss of Ancient Woodland and Protected Trees

The scale of environmental loss is significant, with more than eight thousand square metres of tree canopy disappearing. A total of one hundred and fifty mature trees and one thousand saplings were felled, some of which were protected by preservation orders. The loss of this vegetation replaced lush woodland with gravelled driveways and metal sheds.

Nazir had previously faced legal consequences for these actions, having been fined sixty-five thousand pounds last year after admitting to illegally felling protected trees. During his appeal, he argued that the trees were removed to build outbuildings for his halal meat livestock farm, citing Islamic teachings on animal welfare as justification for the development.

Required Remedial Actions and Future Costs

Under the enforcement order, Nazir must now undertake a painstaking operation to restore the land. He is required to demolish an agricultural barn and annexe, tear down the security fencing, and rip up the extensive network of driveways. Additionally, he must excavate the raised garden to return the terrain to its original undulating state.

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The order also mandates the planting of one thousand three hundred and seventy-four replacement trees, with a requirement to replace any that die or fail over the next decade. The business owner faces a bill running into tens of thousands of pounds for these works. When contacted, a family member stated that Nazir was devastated by the decision and intended to sell the property once the restoration was complete.