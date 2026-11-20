A one-pan dinner for cozy fall evenings in.

allows a punchy maple-Dijon-ACV marinade to permeate the meat deeply in a short amount of time. And that waiting time is well spent: Scatter torn sourdough bread on a baking sheet and bake until crisp, then toss croutons aside to make way for the thighs.

Once the chicken is cooked through, toss the croutons in the rendered fat and cook until everything is bronzed and glistening. A few handfuls of arugula make an elegant finish—who needs a side salad? in a measuring glass or small bowl to combine. Transfer 2 Tbsp. vinegar mixture to a small bowl; set aside.

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, skin side up, on a cutting board. Season lightly with salt. Turn over and season lightly on other side with salt, then carefully use a sharp paring knife to make 3 long slashes, going most of the way through meat . Transfer to a large bowl and pour vinegar mixture in measuring glass over.

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Toss chicken to coat, making sure to get liquid into slashes. Let chicken sit at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.8 oz. country-style or sourdough bread , torn into 1" pieces; toss to coat. Arrange bread in a single layer and bake until golden, 12–15 minutes. Transfer croutons to a plate; reserve baking sheet.3 large shallots, quartered lengthwise through root ends , around; pour any excess vinegar mixture in bowl over.

Bake chicken until golden, cooked through, and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part, avoiding bone, registers at least 165° , 25–30 minutes. Scatter croutons over empty areas of baking sheet and toss to soak up juices. Roast until chicken and croutons are deeply browned, 10–12 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes, then top with