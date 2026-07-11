Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Start as Browns Beat Saints in Overtime

Shedeur Sanders started for the Browns after Deshaun Watson entered concussion protocol, leading Cleveland to a 16-13 overtime win over the Saints with a clutch 51-yard field goal.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first start of the season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, stepping in for Deshaun Watson who was in the concussion protocol.

Sanders Replaces Watson Against Saints

Watson cleared the protocol on Saturday but was still made inactive for the game. Head coach Todd Monken had named Sanders the starter on Friday. The Browns won 16-13 in overtime. Monken praised Sanders after practice during the week.

Also read Browns to start Shedeur Sanders vs. Saints with Watson in concussion protocol

I liked his confidence and the way he operated, Monken said. He looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in and out of the huddle and I thought he threw the ball extremely well. Watson attended Friday's practice but did not participate in team drills and was listed as questionable. Watson began experiencing concussion symptoms on Monday night after returning to the previous week's game against Pittsburgh following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker.

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He entered the concussion protocol days later. Sanders, the 24-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, started seven games as a rookie last season and got another chance to prove he deserves to be the team's starter moving forward. Sanders had an uneven afternoon but made key plays when it mattered. He threw for just 38 yards in the first half and was sacked five times for a loss of 37 yards on the day.

Cleveland's first two goal-to-go possessions produced only three points, with Sanders taking a sack on each. The second opportunity came after Browns receiver Denzel Boston made a tremendous adjustment on an underthrown deep ball, snatching it over a defender and taking it inside the Saints' 5-yard line for a 60-yard completion. After a run went backward, Sanders took a seven-yard sack that pushed Cleveland back to the 12, and the Browns settled for a field goal.

Concepcion Catch Shifts Game Momentum

With Cleveland trailing 9-6 in the fourth quarter, Sanders found KC Concepcion for a 64-yard score. Concepcion was wide open on what appeared to be a blown coverage by New Orleans. He caught the pass at the Saints' 28-yard line, then made a nice move to cut back across the field to outrun two Saints defenders into the end zone. The play gave the Browns the lead with 5:21 remaining.

Sanders deserves credit for finding the wide-open Concepcion and delivering a catchable ball that gave him room to work, though it was a throw every NFL quarterback should make. Cleveland had a chance to run out the clock and win in regulation after its defense forced a punt. Sanders picked up a first down with his legs, but a holding penalty and another sack derailed the possession.

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New Orleans got the ball back and scored a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead with 58 seconds left. Facing third-and-6 from his own 30 on the ensuing drive, Sanders moved outside the pocket and fired a 30-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy while taking a massive hit from Chase Young. It was easily his best throw of the afternoon and one of the best of his young NFL career, and probably the best throw by a Browns quarterback this season.

Overtime Drive Secures Browns Victory

Sanders eventually led the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt's 51-yard field goal, which tied the game with eight seconds remaining and forced overtime. In overtime, Sanders answered by completing six of eight passes on a 67-yard touchdown drive to win the game. He finished the day with 248 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Browns hope to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season as they prepare to face New Orleans on Sunday at the Superdome. Sanders said after the game that the reps he got during the offseason were valuable. It was valuable, just tapping back into that memory bank, having those reps and everything, Sanders said to the Associated Press.

That's why I'm thankful for this whole offseason and everything and just being out there with the guys each and every day, being able to still get some throws in with them. So I don't think we lost a step. The Browns improved to 6-3 on the season with the win.