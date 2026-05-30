Shedeur Sanders shatters Tom Brady's NFLPA licensing record with massive merchandise-driven payout: report

Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders made a record $17.7 million in NFLPA group licensing income, nearly doubling Tom Brady's previous mark.

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Thanks to the NFL Players’ Association’s endorsement agreements, Sanders made $17.7 million in group licensing income for the 2025 season, per That money comes from all jersey sales, trading cards and other collectibles purchases by fans, and it’s a record-breaker. Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. , on Aug. 8, 2025.

Sanders’ Browns contract is just over $1 million per season, inking a four-year, $4.647 million rookie deal before taking the field in 2025. He infamously fell in dramatic fashion during the NFL Draft, as he not only didn’t go in the first round, but he had to wait until Day 3 when the Browns finally called. Cleveland had also drafted Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, a fellow Heisman Trophy finalist, ahead of Sanders in the third round.

But Sanders’ fans were abundant and they clearly showed out in terms of merchandise purchases and then some. Also, the report made sure to point out Sanders’ other endorsement deals that he likely received as he entered professional football, bringing his rookie season total money near $20 million, if not over. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sanders came into the NFL with tons of hype and anticipation from football fans and experts alike, seeing if he could handle the most elite level in the sport. However, he had to wait for his time with the Browns, with veteran signal caller Joe Flacco starting for now-ex head coach Kevin Stefanski’s squad at the start of the 2025 campaign.

Sanders eventually got his first start for the Browns on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, helping them to a 24-10 victory. He went 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and interception. Stefanski announced that Sanders would be the team’s starter for the remainder of the year, as Cleveland was out of the playoff hunt and they clearly wanted to see their rookie develop.

He ultimately threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while owning a 3-4 record across seven starts. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 7, 2025.is finally back healthy and he has been splitting first-team reps for the Browns at voluntary practices under new head coach Todd Monken, who comes over from the Baltimore Ravens.





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