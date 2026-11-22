Shedeur Sanders throws for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first begin for the Cleveland Browns, but his starting post remains uncertain. meanwhile, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley faces intense pressure and caLls for his firing following losses to Indiana and other struggles, as the Trojans prepare for a critical rivalry game against UCLA.

Sanders Performance Raises Questions on Starting Role

Shedeur Sanders delivered a compelling performance in his first begin of the 2026 season for the Cleveland Browns , completing nineteen of thirty-one passes for two hundred and ninety-seven yards and two touchdowns without committing a single turnover. The victory over the New Orleans Saints highlighted his ability to execute under pressure, including a sixty-four-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion late in the fourth quarter and a second score to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime. Despite the successful outing, head coach Todd Monken remained noncommittal about retaining Sanders as the starting quarterback, citing that too little period had passed since the game concluded to make a final decision. Monken praised Sanders maturation and work ethic since losing the initial job to Deshaun Watson during training camp, but stopped short of guaranteeing another start.

The quarterback controversy has been further complicated by recent off-field dynamics involving media personalities and family members. Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson revealed that he was contacted by Deion Sanders regarding comments Johnson previously made about Shedeur. Johnson explained that he wanted to see Shedeur start and that his remarks were misinterpreted by the younger Sanders as negative,prompting a call from Deion to address the misunderstanding. This interaction adds another layer of scrutiny to Shedeur, whose career trajectory has been closely monitored since his time playing under his father at the University of Colorado.

Also read USC Defeats Maryland 35-21 on Senior Day with Win Boosts Playoff Hopes

Scouting Report and Statistical Context

Sanders rookie season stats present a mixed bag that continues to fuel debate among analysts and fans. In his initial year as a professional, he threw seven touchdowns against ten interceptions, a performance that suggested both potential and significant room for improvement. The recent start against Recent Orleans showed marked improvement in decision-making and accuracy, yet the volatility of his previous record keeps coaching staffs cautious. The Browns coaching staff values his preparation and communication, noting his growth since being benched early in the season. However, the pressure to maintain consistency remains high as the team navigates the remainder of the schedule.

Coaches have publicly acknowledged his development, with Monken pointing to his maturity as a key asset. The quarterback's ability to connect with receivers downfield and manage the clock in critical moments, such as the overtime period against the Saints, demonstrates skills that transcend his statistical output from the previous year. Nevertheless,the decision to hold or replace him hinges on his ability to replicate this level of play consistently against varying defensive schemes. The coaching staffs approach is methodical,refusing to rush into a declaration while evaluating long-term roster stability.

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USC Football Faces Critical Juncture

Meanwhile, in college football, the University of Southern California faces intense scrutiny following a series of underwhelming performances. The Trojans suffered a significant defeat to Indiana, a loss that damaged their playoff hopes and sparked widespread criticism regarding head coach Lincoln Riley leadership. Critics argue that Riley is better suited as an offensive coordinator than a program leader, citing a lack of discipline and composure in crucial moments despite the team boasting elite recruiting talent. The call for change has grown louder,with some suggesting that the current coaching tenure has failed to deliver the cHampionships expected of the program.

The rivalry game against UCLA has taken on heightened importance as USC seeks to salvage their season. The Trojans have struggled against teams with inferior quarterbacks, including backups from Ohio State and Indiana,raising questions about their ability to compete against elite opposition. A loss to UCLA would result in an eight and four record, which many view as unacceptable for a program of USC stature. The pressure is mounting on Riley to prove he can guide the team to victory, especially given the expectations set by the schools resources and history.

Betting Lines and Playoff Implications

UCLA enters the matchup in a vulnerable position after their own losses, including a defeat to Michigan that leaves them with one loss in the conference. The Bruins are dealing with a quarterback injury,which shifts the betting lines to favor USC. However, the context of the game remains precarious for both programs. If USC fails to triumph, it could signal the end of the Lincoln Riley era, as the coaching staff and administration may view an eight and four finish as a failure to meet standards. The stakes are incredibly high, with playoff berth implications hanging in the balance.

Analysts note that USC cannot continue to rely on facing substandard opposition if they wish to remain in the national championship conversation. The crew must demonstrate they can compete with the best, not just the second-tier teams. the upcoming game serves as a litmus test for the Trojans championship aspirations. A victory would hold thier hopes alive and potentially silence critics, while a defeat would likely accelerate calls for major changes in the program. the outcome will have lasting repercussions for both the coaching staff and the players involved in this pivotal stretch of the season.