Browns Face QB Decision After Sanders Starts in 23-22 OT Loss to Saints

Shedeur Sanders started in place of Deshaun Watson, who was inactive after clearing concussion protocol. Sanders showed promise but also inconsistency, leaving the Browns to decide between the veteran Watson and the young quarterback going forward.

The Cleveland Browns are facing a quarterback decision after Shedeur Sanders started in place of Deshaun Watson in a 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Browns Starter Decision After Loss

Watson was placed in concussion protocol during the week and although he cleared the protocol on Saturday, the Browns made him inactive for the game. Head coach Todd Monken had already named Sanders the starter on Friday. Sanders, a second-year quarterback and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, got his first start of the year. He started seven games as a rookie last season.

Also read Browns to start Shedeur Sanders vs. Saints with Watson in concussion protocol

Against the Saints, he threw for just 38 yards in the first half and was sacked five times for a loss of 37 yards on the day. He didn't look entirely comfortable, and some of those sacks were particularly costly. Cleveland's first two goal-to-go possessions produced only three points, with Sanders taking a sack on each. The second of those opportunities came after a tremendous effort by Browns receiver Denzel Boston.

Sanders underthrew a wide-open Boston down the sideline, but Boston adjusted to the throw, snatched it over the defender and took it inside the Saints' 5-yard line for a 60-yard completion. After a run went backward, Sanders took a seven-yard sack that pushed Cleveland back to the 12. The Browns settled for a field goal. With Cleveland trailing 9-6 in the fourth quarter, Sanders found KC Concepcion for a 64-yard score.

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It was a huge play that gave the Browns the lead with 5:21 remaining, but Concepcion was wide open on what appeared to be a blown coverage by New Orleans. Concepcion caught the pass at the Saints' 28-yard line, then made a nice move to cut back across the field to outrun two Saints defenders into the end zone.

Sanders deserves credit for finding the wide-open Concepcion and delivering a catchable ball that gave him room to work, but it was a throw that every NFL quarterback should be able to make. Cleveland then had a chance to run out the clock and win in regulation after its defense forced a punt. Sanders picked up a first down with his legs, but a holding penalty and another sack helped derail the possession.

New Orleans got the ball back and scored a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead with 58 seconds left. Facing third-and-6 from his own 30 on the ensuing drive, Sanders moved outside the pocket and fired a 30-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy while taking a massive hit from Chase Young. It was easily his best throw of the afternoon and one of the best of his young NFL career.

Overtime Drive Highlights Sanders Skills

It was probably the best throw by a Browns quarterback this season, too. Sanders eventually led the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt's 51-yard field goal, which tied the game with eight seconds remaining and forced overtime. Sanders answered by completing six of eight passes on a 67-yard touchdown drive. Harold Fannin Jr. deserves most of the credit for the play that brought Cleveland within one.

But the Browns ultimately fell 23-22 in overtime. Sanders finished with solid numbers, but they made his afternoon look better than it actually was. There were obvious signs that he was still young and inexperienced, but he commanded the offense pretty well from the second half on. Now the Browns have a question: is it time for Sanders to take charge, or is this still Watson's offense?

Sanders Development and Future Outlook

Sanders is in just his second year at the NFL level. While there are areas he still needs to improve, most notably his decision-making and processing after a play breaks down, he still has a lot of positives to his game. With more time, it is obvious there is something there with the 24-year-old.

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Sanders seemingly has a higher ceiling, just off age alone, and turning to him for the rest of the season would show that the Browns are interested in continuing the youth movement across the board. Such a decision would also allow young players like Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, all long-term staples of the offense, to continue growing chemistry with the expected future at the quarterback position.

The Browns are still in a position to play in the playoffs this season, though, above .500 by two games. That could result in the coaching staff returning to the experience of Watson, even with Sanders showing promise. In all likelihood, the Browns' coaching staff will probably give the reins back over to Watson.

Watson Experience Keeps Starting Role

After all, he did enough to lead the team to a 5-3 record through the first eight weeks, and if it weren't for a freak concussion protocol incident, he would have been on the field Sunday. He is completing 65.5% of his passes, and in his two most recent starts, he has tossed for back-to-back 300-yard performances. So far, he is putting up his best numbers since the 2020 season, the last year he was in Houston with the Texans.

With Watson finding such success, and still sitting on the Browns' biggest contract in franchise history, it only makes sense that the Browns continue to ride him out as the year dips into the back half. And unfortunately, even if Sanders had thrown for 500 yards and five touchdowns, it seems that the goal was to always put Watson back under center when healthy.

But it is hard to imagine a world where Watson heads right back to the pine for the rest of his tenure with the Browns. A few key plays, including one of the best throws of Sanders' young career to help set up a game-tying field goal, are likely to have Browns fans demanding that the team turn the keys over to the 24-year-old. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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