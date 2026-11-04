Shedeur Sanders Likely Browns Starter as Deshaun Watson Enters Concussion Protocol

Deshaun Watson enters concussion protocol after a Week 8 hit. Shedeur Sanders is poised to start against the Saints, reshaping fantasy outlooks for Cleveland's offense.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol following a head injury sustained during the team's Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Watson entered a blue medical tent after taking a hit but returned to remain in the game until its conclusion. The league mandate now removes him from consideration for the upcoming Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders Expected to Start in Week 9

With Watson not expected to clear the mandatory safety protocols by Saturday, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for Shedeur Sanders to take over as the starting quarterback. This development marks a significant shift for the franchise as they travel to face the Saints. Sanders is trending toward the starting role, ending the speculation that Watson might return sooner than anticipated.

Also read Browns place QB Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol days after game against Steelers

Fantasy Impact on Wide Receivers

The change at quarterback directly influences fantasy football projections for Cleveland's wide receivers. Denzel Boston enters Week 9 as the WR37 in fantasy points per game with an average of 10.9 points. He has recorded fewer than 10 fantasy points in three consecutive contests despite being deployed as a vertical threat. Boston generated the fourth-most yards per reception at 15.7 yards on the highest average depth of target among his peers.

However, Sanders' playing style presents a risk for Boston. In the final seven games of the 2025 season, Sanders was the QB28 in fantasy points per game with 13.2 points. He scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in five of those starts and had the lowest adjusted completion rate at 69.8 percent among quarterbacks with 250-plus dropbacks. Fewer downfield looks under Sanders could make Boston a risky play against New Orleans.

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KC Concepcion Gains Strategic Advantage

Rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion stands to benefit significantly from the potential starter change. Concepcion logs the 11th-fewest yards per reception at 10.7 yards on the 4th-lowest average depth of target at 7.1 yards among wide receivers with 40-plus targets. His production relies heavily on short-passing volume and plays made after the catch.

Sanders posted the 10th-lowest average depth of target at 7.7 yards during his 2025 action. This tendency to throw short favors Concepcion's skill set. Analysts project that Concepcion will be ranked higher than Boston for Week 9 due to this alignment of offensive strategy and player strengths.

Tight End Harold Fannin Jr. Emerges as Key Target

The player who benefits the most from Sanders starting is tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin produced 23.4 fantasy points in Week 8 and established a strong rapport with Sanders during the 2025 campaign. He made six starts with Sanders at quarterback from Week 12 to Week 17 last season.

During that span, Fannin was the TE4 in fantasy points per game with 14.6 points. Sanders' preference for short passes makes Fannin a potential TE1 option against the Saints. This shift solidifies Fannin's status as a primary beneficiary of the quarterback change.