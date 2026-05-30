Shedeur Sanders Breaks Tom Brady NFLPA Licensing Record, Travis Hunter No. 2

Like it or not, the National Football League and the NFL Players Association are thriving with former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland

Like it or not, the National Football League and the NFL Players Association are thriving with former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Last season, the ex-HBCU star who spent his first two seasons with the Tigers under his father, Coach Deion Sanders, outearned other NFL players, earning a record $17.7 million in group licensing and marketing income, In 2025, Sanders' teammate at Jackson State and Colorado, Travis Hunter, earned $12.8 million. The No. 2 overall draft pick who also played under Coach Prime joined Sanders as the top two licensing earners in the entire National Football LeagueBuilding on this, his 2025 marketing revenue set a new record, surpassing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, whose previous mark was $9.5 million during the 2021-22 football season.

Sanders now stands alone atop the earners, a notable achievement for a fifth-round draftee. For context, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes earned $3.3 million in single-season royalties at the end of 2022 and in 2025 has over $8 million. Shedeur Sanders owns SS2 Legendary LLC, which generated record-breaking revenue from jersey sales, royalties, marketing appearances, video games, trading cards, and hospitality promotions last season. The report notes that Sanders’ off-field endorsements were not included in his 2025 earnings.

Continuing his rise, Sanders, a rookie selected with the 144th pick, has made significant noise in the NFLPA’s licensing line, which measures a player’s raw merchandise demand. His name, image, and likeness were featured on , marketing videos, and other campaigns, even before he took a snap in the regular season. NFLPA data covering March 1 through July 31 ranked Sanders fifth in league-wide jersey sales, ahead of Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Only Barkley, Hurts, Daniels, and Allen ranked higher.

Fanatics listed him as the top-selling rookie before his jersey number was assigned. Part of Sanders’ sales surge resulted from fans’ interest in his draft prospects and protest energy after being passed over by several quarterback-hungry teams. Despite last year’s news cycle fading, Sanders’ marketing totals remained strong, earning over $2 million in January 2026. Looking ahead, the open question is conversion.

Brady's licensing record was built over two decades of championships, while Sanders's was shaped by anticipation. Merchandise already points to an existing audience, but whether that translates to a Brady-style licensing run depends on Sanders's performance once he takes the field. When comparing contract figures to merchandise revenue, the contract story is quieter. Sanders signed a four-year deal worth about $4.6 million with a signing bonus of nearly $447,000, and none of it is fully guaranteed.

His college valuation carried the louder financial weight.at the University of Colorado peaked at $6.5 million, and his strong brand followed him to the NFL. Net worth trackers estimated his net worth in 2025 at $8 million to $12 million, though these are projections, not audited figures. Sanders is currently competing with Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback role under new head coach Todd Monken.

Despite ending last year as the Browns’ starter, spending the offseason at the facility, mastering the playbook, and performing well at OTAs, analysts still project Watson to open the season as the starter. On Thursday, SiriusXM’s “The Blitz” hosts Bruce Murray and Todd Haley suggested Gabriel “outperformed” Sanders last season. They referenced their respective starts and averages, but omitted one key stat: wins versus losses.

Of Gabriel’s six starts, he was 1-5; Sanders went 3-4 in his seven starts. The discussion about Shedeur Sanders’ future remains open. Until he wins multiple Super Bowl titles, scrutiny around him will persist. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Coach Prime NFL Pipeline For a young quarterback in Sanders and cornerback Hunter who both started at Jackson State under Deion Sanders, both have found success on and off the field.

Each credit their HBCU roots as assets, not a drawbacks. Reaching the NFL and conquering the financial models should open the eyes of NFL decision makers. Message: Consider drafting HBCU players. The open question about Sanders' market appeal is conversion.

While Brady's licensing record was built on championships, Sanders' success comes from fan anticipation and speculation. Early numbers suggest Sanders could rival that level of success if he continues evolving as an NFL player. SS2Legendary is Sanders' personal brand and business, registered as a Texas company. It anchors his 2Legendary apparel line and his 2Legendary podcast.

The company's revenue is private and has not been publicly disclosed. Brady earned $9.5 million in group licensing and marketing revenue through the NFL Players Association in the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022. It was a single-player record for that union channel, not his total income for the year. NFLPA data from March through July 2025 ranked him fifth leaguewide, ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

He was the top-selling rookie on Fanatics. Sanders played his first two college seasons at Jackson State University. In February 2023, he became the first HBCU athlete to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade. I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends.

Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts.

Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans , KCOH AM 1230 in Houston , WBOK AM in New Orleans , and 103.7FM "The Game" , College Kickoff Unlimited , Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited .

My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen , Deion Sanders , Drew Brees , Mark Ingram , Terron Armstead , Jameis Winston , Cam Newton , Cam Jordan , Demario Davis , Allan Houston , Deuce McAllister , Chennis Berry , Johnny Jones , Tomekia Reed , Tremaine Jackson , Taylor Rooks , Swin Cash , Demario and Tamala Davis , Jerry Rice , Doug Williams , Emmitt Smith , James "Shack" Harris , Cris Carter , Solomon Wilcots , Steve Wyche , Jim Trotter , Travis Williams , Malcolm Jenkins , Willie Roaf , Jim Everett , Quinn Early , Dr. Reef , Nataria Holloway .

I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:





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