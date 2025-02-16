Shedd Aquarium Welcomes Newest Beluga Calf

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is celebrating the birth of a beluga calf, born to resident beluga Naya in July 2024. The calf, nicknamed 'Baby boy beluga', is slowly being introduced to the rest of the pod of eight whales at the aquarium. The birth is significant for Shedd staff, who have witnessed 15 beluga births since 1991. A team of divers was on hand to ensure a successful birth, with another female beluga, Bella, helping the newborn to the surface before Naya took over. The aquarium is currently holding a vote for the calf's official name. Beluga whales live in remote arctic and sub-arctic waters, making research challenging. Aquariums provide valuable insights into beluga behavior, especially births.

Sunday, February 16, 2025 12:54PM A baby beluga, currently nicknamed 'Baby boy beluga', is slowly being introduced to the rest of Shedd 's pod of eight whales. Charlie Jacobsma, the director of animal behavior and training at Shedd , scanned the water at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium for movement. Moments later, the head of a beluga calf emerged, mouth agape in what looked like a smile. Jacobsma's face lit up as he cooed to the calf, mimicking a human parent to a toddler.

The calf, born to 35-year-old resident beluga Naya in July 2024, is described by the Shedd animal care team as a 'toddler that's learning to talk and making noises.' He's constantly growing and developing.





