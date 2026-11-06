Shea Homes Trilogy Targets Gen X Wellness and Social Needs

Shea Homes adapts its Trilogy communities to meet Gen X demand for wellness amenities and social connectivity, moving beyond traditional golf-centric models to attract diverse buyers including single women.

Shea Homes is fundamentally reconfiguring its Trilogy active adult communities to align with the shifting priorities of Gen X buyers, who prioritize wellness and social connection over traditional retirement amenities. Jeff McQueen, president and co-founder of Trilogy by Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, emphasizes that the modern 55-plus demographic seeks vibrant environments that support personal growth and mental well-being rather than isolated leisure. The company is responding to a market where single women and active adult s are driving demand for resort-style facilities that facilitate both physical health and community engagement.

Shifting Demographics Drive Community Design

Trilogy by Shea Homes has observed a distinct evolution in buyer preferences as the generation born between 1965 and 1980 crosses the 55-plus threshold. Unlike the Silent Generation, which often migrated to the Sun Belt for colder climate relief and relied on pensions, Gen X buyers are more likely to maintain strong ties to their children and grandchildren while relocating. McQueen notes that this group is not looking to slow down but is entering a new life phase that requires spaces supporting mental health and active lifestyles. The design philosophy now centers on natural beauty, with features like view corridors and natural walking trails that allow residents to integrate their environment into their daily routine.

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Amenities Beyond Traditional Golf Facilities

While traditional golf courses once defined the active adult housing market, Trilogy communities like Trilogy at Monarch Dunes now integrate fairways into a broader mix of wellness-focused amenities. The strategy includes outdoor fitness facilities offering pickleball and tennis courts, as well as indoor pool complexes at locations like Trilogy San Juan Oaks that ensure year-round usability regardless of weather conditions. Residents also have access to stretching and recovery areas, reflecting a new trend where physical maintenance and injury prevention are paramount. These additions cater to a desire for less contrived, pre-programmed activities, allowing individuals to choose how they participate in community life.

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The Rise of Single Women in Homebuying

A significant driver of this shift is the increasing number of single women entering the 55-plus homebuying market, seeking environments that offer safety, socialization, and independence. Vibrant social spaces, such as the bar at Trilogy Bickford, serve as vital connectors for this demographic, providing relaxed environments for interaction. McQueen highlights that these spaces are essential for fostering the like-mindedness that residents crave, allowing them to explore new interests and find groups to pursue hobbies together. This focus on social infrastructure contrasts with the isolated developments favored by male buyers of the Silent Generation in 1999, when Trilogy was co-founded.

Adapting to Real-Time Lifestyle Changes

Homebuilders must continuously adapt to real-time changes in what residents want at different ages, as preferences can shift significantly between age 50 and 62. The approach avoids a one-size-fits-all model, instead offering variety and access while allowing residents to pick and choose their level of participation. For example, activities like mahjong have become super popular, attracting both women and men as a means of connection. By focusing on quality of life and recovery, Shea Homes ensures its communities in California, from Northern California to the Coachella Valley, remain relevant to buyers who view their homes as extensions of their active, wellness-oriented lifestyles.