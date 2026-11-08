'She will get justice': Family honors 21-year-old killed in Deep Ellum shooting as police search for suspects

Those who loved Keniesa Scott gathered Saturday to remember the life she lived and the future she never had after she was killed on Halloween night in Deep Ellum.

Friends and family write on balloons at a memorial for Keniesa Scott, who was killed on Halloween night in Deep Ellum. Keniesa Scott, 21, was remembered by loved ones on Saturday after being killed in one of three Halloween weekend shootings in Deep Ellum.

The violence left four people dead, and 15 others injured, prompting increased police patrols and federal security support in the area. While two arrests have been made related to the weekend's violence, no one has yet been charged in Scott's death or the deaths of the other three victims. Those who loved Keniesa Scott gathered Saturday to remember the life she lived and the future she never had after she was killed on Halloween night in Deep Ellum.

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Scott, known as "Nene" to those who loved her, wanted to be a math teacher. And at 21, she was working hard to make something of herself.

"We know, and a lot of people always want to say good things about their family members that passed away, and they be like, 'Everybody ain't that good,' but that's a lie. This one was," said Talisa Townsend, Scott’s aunt. Scott will never get to teach that first class. Saturday, the people who loved her were wearing shirts that said, "Forever 21.

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"Following Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum that left four dead and 15 injured, police and community leaders are implementing enhanced security measures and listening to safety concerns from local business owners and residents. She was one of four people killed in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum over Halloween weekend, with 15 others injured. Police arrested David Yancy, who is accused of injuring seven people in one of the three shootings. Another man was arrested on weapons charges.

But no one has been charged in the shooting that killed Scott or the other three victims: Isaiah Boling, Anthony Martín, and Unique Benjamin. Dallas police and federal authorities announced an arrest for the Halloween night shootings in Deep Ellum that killed four people and injured at least 15. Over the weekend, police increased patrol units, and put additional security measures in place in Deep Ellum with the help of federal authorities.

And as police keep searching for more suspects, Scott’s family is left asking a question no arrest can answer.

"That's the problem to me and a lot of people," Townsend said. "Because to me, how is it your choice to take a life you didn't create? " And while Scott wanted to spend her life helping kids learn, instead her family is teaching the rest of us who she was. Dallas police are still looking for information about the shootings. If you know anything, you're being asked to contact police.