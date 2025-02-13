She Tried On All Her Bridesmaid Dresses for a Viral TikTok Video

PEOPLE writer Angela Andaloro went viral on TikTok for a heartwarming video where she tried on all the bridesmaid dresses she wore over the years leading up to her own wedding.

Angela Andaloro, a Society & Culture Staff Writer at PEOPLE, recently went viral on TikTok with a video showcasing all the bridesmaid dresses she'd worn over the years. In celebration of her own wedding in November 2024, she decided to create a sentimental lookback at her experiences as a bridesmaid, trying on each dress in chronological order.

The video, which has amassed nearly 2 million views, highlights the joy and camaraderie of friendship, with many viewers commenting on Andaloro's good fortune and the beauty of her dresses. Since November 2020, Andaloro has participated in numerous weddings as a bridesmaid, making her own wedding in November 2024 the final chapter in this unique journey. She expresses a fondness for the dresses she was able to select herself, emphasizing the importance of brides allowing bridesmaids to choose outfits that flatter their individual styles and can be re-worn. Andaloro believes this trend reflects a shift towards more inclusive and personal wedding experiences.Andaloro's video has sparked positive conversations about bridesmaid attire and wedding traditions. She notes that the overwhelming response to the video has been encouraging, with many viewers praising her for her good luck and the beauty of the dresses. The video has also inspired those who are about to be part of wedding parties, offering a fresh and positive perspective on the experience. Andaloro concludes by stating that while being a bridesmaid can be demanding, it's ultimately a rewarding experience because of the deep connections she has with her friends





