She's The Man Cast: Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum Careers 20 Years Later

Two decades after She's The Man premiered, the cast reveals their current lives, careers, and personal updates. From Amanda Bynes' music comeback to Channing Tatum's directorial success.

It has been exactly two decades since the 2006 romantic comedy She's The Man premiered in cinemas. The cult classic, which starred Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum in the lead roles, quickly became a beloved hit for its humor and heartfelt narrative. Inspired by William Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night, the film followed teenager Viola Hastings, played by Bynes, as she navigates high school, soccer, and identity.

Viola Hastings Actor Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes, who played Viola Hastings, now 40, was the main star of She's The Man and captivated the audience with her performance. She left the entertainment industry over a decade ago to deal with mental health and substance abuse issues that had been made public. Her parents were granted a conservatorship in 2013, which lasted for nine years.

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Bynes officially filed a petition to end her conservatorship in February 2022 and a judge formally approved the petition and terminated the nine-year conservatorship a month later. She later enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, earning an associate's degree in 2019. These days, Bynes continues to focus on her health, hobbies, and sobriety.

In September 2025, Bynes began a relationship with 40-year-old businessman Zachary Khan. In April, she made a musical comeback and released Girlfriend, her first new song in years, on streaming platforms. She told E! News that her inspiration was a lot of EDM, as well as rap. Bynes collaborated with rapper Fenix Flexin on the song and signed with the Create Music Group label, who have worked with the likes of Jason Derulo and Deadmau5.

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A year ago, Bynes also joined OnlyFans as a way to connect with her fans. She told her Instagram followers at the time that she was doing OnlyFans to chat with her fans through DMs. She clarified that she would not be posting any sleazy content and expressed excitement about joining the platform.

Duke Orsino Actor Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum, now 46, had viewers giggling for the whole film with his role as Duke. After She's The Man, he successfully evolved from a teen heartthrob into a highly bankable action star and leading man. He went on to be the romantic lead in adaptations of Nicholas Sparks novels, including Dear John in 2010 and the box-office success The Vow in 2012.

Iconic films 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street then followed, while the Magic Mike franchise cemented his status as a Hollywood great. In recent years, he has expanded his career behind the camera through his production ventures. He made his feature directorial debut with the heartwarming 2022 road-trip comedy Dog, which he co-directed and starred in.

Channing also starred in the adventure comedy The Lost City in 2022 alongside Sandra Bullock. He is currently dating Australian model Inka Williams, 27. He was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan with whom he shares daughter Everly, 13.

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Other Notable Cast Members

Alexandra Breckenridge, now 44, played Monique in the film. Monique was the superficial ex-girlfriend of Sebastian Hastings. After the film, she went on to have a highly successful television career. Her major credits include playing Jessie Anderson on AMC's The Walking Dead, Sophie on NBC's This Is Us, and multiple characters on FX's American Horror Story.

She has also voiced characters on Family Guy and currently stars as Mel Monroe in the Netflix hit Virgin River. Since 2015, Alexandra has been married to Casey Hooper, an actor and guitarist for Katy Perry. The couple originally met in 2012 at a Grammy Awards after-party when Katy casually invited Alexandra to attend. They later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, and share two children.

Vinnie Jones played Coach Dinklage in the film. He portrayed the no-nonsense boys' soccer coach at Illyria Prep. He is now best known for his role in the Netflix hit The Gentlemen.