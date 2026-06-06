She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Removal Undermines Masters of the Universe Momentum

The live-action Masters of the Universe reboot has debuted in theaters, reviving Mattel's multimedia franchise. The film includes a post-credits scene introducing She-Ra, setting up a potential sequel. However, Netflix's acclaimed animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was removed from the platform earlier this year, making it difficult for new fans to explore the character's recent story amid the franchise's resurgence.

After nearly two decades in development, the Masters of the Universe reboot has finally hit theaters and brought back Mattel 's multimedia franchise in a big way.

However, one particular Netflix spinoff from the Masters of the Universe franchise suffered an awful fate earlier this year, coming at the worst time when the series' characters are seeing such a big resurgence in popularity. The new movie follows Nicholas Galitzine's Adam as he becomes the hero known as He-Man.

In addition to Adam, the Masters of the Universe cast brings to life plenty of classic characters from the franchise, including Camila Mendes as Teela and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Even minor characters from the He-Man mythos, like Dian , appear in the film.

However, it's not until the Masters of the Universe credits scene that Adam's sister, Adora aka She-Ra, makes her live-action debut. It's a very brief appearance after the main story of the movie has concluded, but it paves the way for She-Ra to appear in a potential Masters of the Universe sequel.

Unfortunately, for folks who don't want to wait for Masters of the Universe 2 to get more She-Ra, they'll have a tougher time watching Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The series, developed by ND Stevenson, was removed from Netflix earlier this year. It's a shame because now, after the release of Masters of the Universe, is the perfect time to watch She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Why She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power Is The Perfect Follow-Up To Masters Of The Universe One of the reasons Masters of the Universe reviews are so favorable is the movie's hopeful message about good and evil, and that heroes are measured by their actions, not necessarily their appearance. In fact, much of Adam's journey is about how he doesn't look or feel like a hero because of his appearance and more peaceful nature.

But it's those qualities that make him He-Man, the hero who ultimately defeats Skeletor and saves Eternia. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power follows a similar storyline about outsiders banding together to save their home from the Evil Horde. Plus, it prominently features She-Ra, as she turns against the Horde and Hordak to save Etheria. There's plenty of action and excellent storytelling, along with lovable characters who are incredibly well-developed.

In fact, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was so beloved by critics, it holds a 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score is only a little lower, at 84%. Each of the show's five seasons have a score of 87% or above, illustrating just how good the series is.

However, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was removed from Netflix on February 21, only a few months before Masters of the Universe hit theaters, and it's incredibly unfortunate because it's nearly impossible to watch the series anymore. Though the show may be available to purchase in other markets, in the U.S., only seasons 1–3 are available through Fandango At Home and cost $7.99—$12.99 each.

Why She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power Was Removed From Netflix When the news of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power leaving Netflix was revealed in December, Stevenson posted on X about the move, explaining it had to do with the streaming service's DreamWorks licenses. At the time, there was hope that another streamer might pick up the show so that it would be available online, or be released on DVD, but that has not yet happened.

Depending on the success of Masters of the Universe and the demand for more shows/movies about She-Ra, it's possible Princesses of Power could see a resurgence alongside the new live-action movie. That might motivate Netflix to renew the license or another streamer to pick up the show.

For now, audiences coming out of Masters of the Universe who want to stream She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will have to use other ways to watch based on your region. 10/10 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed Adventure Release Date 2018 - 2020-00-00 Showrunner ND Stevenson Directors ND Stevenson Writers ND Stevenson Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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