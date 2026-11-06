'She Kicked Me Out Of The Wedding Party': 30 Bridesmaids And Groomsmen Are Revealing The Most Audacious And Outrageous Wedding Requests They've Ever Received, And I'm Speechless

'He asked me to leave my wife at home because she didn't get along with his soon-to-be wife.'

I work as a Writer at BuzzFeed, creating and curating quizzes, listicles, and articles that cover everything from pop culture chaos to food trends I immediately want to try and fashion moments I can’t stop talking about.

I've heard my fair share of wedding horror stories, but some of the demands couples make of their bridesmaids and groomsmen are on a whole other level. I came across a Reddit thread asking, "Bridesmaids/groomsmen of Reddit, what's the most ridiculous request you had to endure for the couple's big day?

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""An outdoor wedding on the shores of Lake Michigan, with no backup plan. It was pouring rain and incredibly windy, but the happy couple specifically requested that guests not use umbrellas because they wanted to be able to see everyone's faces in the crowd. Well, they certainly got to see the very wet and angry faces of guests whose clothes were ruined while the bride and groom stayed nice and dry under the gazebo.

""I was a bridesmaid at my sister's wedding. She demanded that I grow out my fringe months beforehand because, quote, 'I don't want anyone's hair blowing in the wind. It all has to stay perfectly still.

'" "My friends were getting married. The bride suggested that my girlfriend get hair extensions so she could be in the wedding without 'ruining the photos.

' My girlfriend has very short hair because she has Graves' disease, which has caused her hair to become extremely brittle and start falling out in clumps. Telling someone they need to wear a wig because you don't think they look good enough to be in your daughter's wedding photos seems pretty terrible to me.

" "The bride insisted that all the groomsmen be clean-shaven for the wedding. Every single one of us was a burly, mountain-man-looking guy who had been rocking a beard for years. We all argued that we should be allowed to keep our beards, and even the groom argued on our behalf, but she was adamant that the wedding pictures had to be beard-free. We all eventually gave in and shaved, and we looked so stupid in those pictures.

None of us looked anything like we did in real life, and a couple of the guys even had beard tan lines on their faces. Never again...

""I was a bridesmaid and my SO was a groomsman, and we were banned from looking at, speaking to or dancing with each other for fear of 'out-cuting' the happy couple. We'd been together for five years at that point.

" "The bride bought us all earrings to wear on the day of the wedding. She gave me a blank look when I told her the holes in my ears had closed up a while ago. So, one of the other bridesmaids and I went into another room and re-pierced my ears.

" "My buddy was forced to have several members of his wife's family as groomsmen, but when they started dropping out, more of his friends, myself included, stepped in as replacements. Everything was fine with him, but she was a typical bridezilla. Things got really crazy during the photos. While she and my buddy were posing for a kissing picture, she decided that all the bridesmaids and groomsmen needed to do the same.

So, despite plenty of objections, we all had to kiss women we barely knew. Since we weren't a bunch of teenage boys, the whole thing was incredibly awkward and cringe-inducing.

""My friend forced her entire bridal party to give speeches at the rehearsal dinner. I couldn't even enjoy the dinner because I was so nervous, but after three glasses of wine, I managed to sputter something out. Some of the others were so uncomfortable that their speeches lasted only a few seconds, while others were filled with awkward silences. She also wanted the bridesmaids to perform a dance routine.

I noped out of that one, though.

"asked me to dye my hair from blonde to brown because her other bridesmaids all had brown hair, and she wanted to be the only one with blonde hair. " "I was a groomsman. The request was to learn the entire 'Single Ladies' dance for when the... single ladies gathered to catch the bouquet. My friend called or texted every few days asking, 'Have you started practicing the routine yet?

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' We thought he was kidding the whole time. Like, yeah, I have hours of free time, Beyoncé-level talent, and, not to mention, the interest to do that shit. I was lucky enough to be in the bathroom when the song came on. I don't think it ever happened.

""The night before the wedding, my sister and I were called over to the bride's parents' house to help build the altar. They wanted it covered entirely in fresh flowers, but the flowers had only arrived the night before. We stayed up all night stringing them together, then had to drive an hour to the wedding venue and be ready for a 9 a.m. ceremony.

" "The bride wanted photos of the wedding party at EVERY San Francisco landmark. We spent four hours driving around in a limo held together with duct tape, posing in front of everytourist spot. She also had a videographer with her and wanted only natural sounds recorded, so no one was allowed to talk. I had to pick up my wife and two-month-old baby to bring them to the church ceremony immediately afterward.

The bride left me very little time to do so and didn't offer to pick them up herself. We got stuck in bridge traffic, and I ended up arriving 10 minutes after the scheduled start time. She kicked me out of the wedding party and drove around again to reshoot all the pictures.

" "The bride asked one of the other bridesmaids to put off getting pregnant so it wouldn't ruin the wedding photos. ""Groomsman here. I'm in a wedding this weekend for a friend from high school. He called to ask me about my itinerary, so I told him I was coming up Thursday for the bachelor party, Friday was the rehearsal and dinner, and Saturday was the wedding.

I felt a little silly having to tell him his own wedding schedule. He then asked when my date was arriving. Basically, he's refusing to pay the cake company to deliver the wedding cake two hours away from where he ordered it. So he asked if 'my GF would be cool with picking up the cake.

' He's never met my girlfriend, doesn't remember her name and just wants her to take responsibility for one of the most important parts of the wedding. " "I was the best man at my best friend's wedding. He asked me to leave my wife at home because she didn't get along with his soon-to-be wife.

"her wedding cake to all her guests at a venue wedding without any warning or discussion beforehand. Apparently, she hadn't paid the caterer to do that. When they refused, she barked the order at me before going off to dance with her husband and the other bridesmaids. I was already about four drinks deep.

It was a hot, outdoor Florida wedding; it had been raining from start to finish, and mosquitoes were biting me to bits. I was also wearing these atrocious cowboy boots that were hot and sticky and weren't even my size . The dress had been bought off Amazon without my input and was too long for me, so I kept tripping over it in those godforsaken boots.

" "So there I was, trying to serve a melting cake while getting eaten alive by mosquitoes, when her guests started barking at me to give them bigger pieces than the ones I was handing out, as if I were the help. ""Wear a mini orange-and-red dress with a cross-shaped cutout in the middle. Whenever I sat down, my underwear was practically on display.

She refused to let me wear anything else, so I had to sit with my bouquet on my lap and hope I wouldn't flash the 350 guests while sitting on a stage five feet off the ground.

" "I have a rare blood disorder that reacts badly to certain chemicals. My friend said I'd look dumb next to the other bridesmaids because I was so pale. I'm a redhead, so I thought getting a really dark tan would look even worse, but she kept complaining about it.

I'd had a spray tan once, about ten years earlier, and it hadn't made me sick, so I finally said, 'Okay, I'll get one now, and we can see if it looks stupid or not.

' I went to get the spray tan and promptly turned blue and nearly died. I spent over two weeks in the critical care ICU because the spray tan technician used different chemicals, and at the time, we didn't fully understand my disorder.

""I know I'm way late, and this will probably get buried, but this seems like a decent way to get things off my chest. I was a bridesmaid in a close friend's wedding. She and her fiancé had just graduated , and we were all super broke. Regardless, she decided to have a destination wedding on a beach in La Jolla, even though we were all from the Northeast.

Since she and the groom were broke, they couldn't help cover any of the bridal party's travel or hotel expenses. They rented a beach house for the entire bridal party and had each of us pay $400 for the two nights we'd be staying there. Everyone was supposed to get their own room, and we were allowed to bring our significant others.

" "I'd originally told her I'd be bringing my boyfriend, but I got dumped right before the wedding and ended up going solo. When I arrived, it turned out that"everyone gets their own room" actually meant that seven of the eight bridal party members who brought significant others got their own individual rooms, while I was expected to sleep on a futon in an un-air-conditioned garage because I was the only one without a date and supposedly didn't need a bed big enough for two.

My rent at the time was $300 a month . I'd spent $400 on the house and about $700 on plane tickets, only to be expected to sleep in a garage. Someone even had the nerve to come out around 1 a.m. and put a load of laundry in the washing machine in the garage, waking me up.

I was a little surly, but I tried to keep my cool the next day because it was their big day, and I didn't want to spoil anything. I didn't complain or throw a fit, and I was cheerful and helped the bride with her makeup. The ceremony was beautiful, but the reception afterward took place on a boat and literally consisted of one margarita per person, chips, and guacamole. No dinner was provided.

When I got back to the beach house that night, I was hoping to take the bride and groom's room since they'd gone to a hotel for their wedding night. When I got there, it turned out they'd told their friend he could stay in that room because they wouldn't be using it. A friend who hadn't paid $400 for the beach house. He'd paid absolutely nothing.

" "My so-called 'best friend' invited me to her wedding in the US . I decided to go and volunteer at a summer camp while I was there, and spent the entire summer doing various odds and ends for her wedding. A couple of weeks before the wedding, she informed me that they no longer had enough staff to work the event, so she needed me to do it instead.

But, 'Don't worry, you won't have to do much.

' I ended up working a 27-hour day for her wedding. I didn't stop for a second. I organized, set up, cleaned, waited tables, cooked, did dishes, and absolutely EVERYTHING else.

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Meanwhile, people I thought were my friends partied around me and complained whenever something wasn't 'up to scratch.

' Safe to say, that friendship is over! " "I was the maid of honor at my then-best friend's wedding. Her request was to make sure her ex-boyfriend didn't show up. That doesn't seem too unreasonable, right?

Well, her ex lived in another state, was one of the nicest people I'd ever met and was happily engaged to someone else. My job on the day of the wedding wasn't to help her get ready or anything like that. Instead, I had to check with the ushers, caterers, family members, and guests to make sure her ex hadn't shown up. She kept asking me if he was there, even though, as I mentioned, he wasn't!

When she started getting paranoid that he might show up, she didn't get her hair done in time. Somehow, that was my fault because I hadn't kept her updated every single minute of the day about whether or not he had arrived.

" "The wedding started 45 minutes late, and she told everyone it was my fault because I hadn't been there to help her, even though I was busy doing her bidding. But by the end of the night, she was crying and telling everyone I was her best friend in the whole world! Her ex never showed up. We don't talk anymore.

She's bloody insane.

""I was a bridesmaid at a themed wedding. I understand that it's a 50/50 shot whether the bride pays for the dresses or you have to pay for your own as a member of the wedding party. I was fully prepared to shell out around $150 for a dress I'd only wear once. Nope.

I was handed a dress pattern and told that this was the dress she wanted us all to wear. I don't sew. At all. I had to go out and buy a sewing machine and bribe a family member to help me figure out how to use it.

The dress came out okay, but I'm still pretty pissed about how thoughtless the whole thing was. Also, this was only six weeks before the wedding, which isn't exactly a lot of time to learn how to sew.

" "I was the maid of honor at my sister's wedding, which wasn't terrible, but she's fairly domineering to begin with, so she had no problem yelling at me at different points. She had herself a three-day wedding and didn't lift a single finger to do anything. I found out the morning of the noon wedding that I was doing the bridesmaids' hair. All six of them.

Thankfully, the seventh was a dude. The fucked-up part is that they hired a barber for the groomsmen and paid him to show up at their venue, which was three hours out of town. I didn't get a dime, and my own makeup and hair were butchered because I ran out of time to get ready.

I was literally screamed at by the wedding coordinator for being 'slow and lazy' while I was quickly shoving my hair into a Dutch crown.

" "The third day was a half-day event at the HUGE venue. I was told I was in charge of making French press coffee for anyone who wanted it because I'd brought my porcelain press. They'd already broken into my coffee stash and started making coffee. I managed to get one cup before the evil mother-in-law shattered my French press by SMACKING THE COFFEE GROUNDS OUT ON THE METAL SINK.

Fuck that wedding.

" "My husband's sister was getting married. I have floral training, but at no point was it ever mentioned that they needed help with the flowers. My 7-year-old and 18-month-old were flower girls, so I was busy making sure they were both ready for the big day. At 8 p.m. the night before the wedding, my MIL casually tells me that my SIL was really hoping I could do the flowers.

So I ended up staying up until 2 a.m. making the bouquets, corsages, and boutonnieres. My SIL has still never thanked me.

""The night before the wedding, he asked his groomsmen who could drive to the wedding. Which meant we'd have to stay sober all night. Uh, no. He and his bride had rented a classic Rolls-Royce to get to the reception, but it only had room for the two of them. So the rest of us groomsmen had to scramble and rent our own limo.

" "I was specifically instructed to stay out of all the pictures. The bride herself told me this. It was shockingly out of character for her, especially since I'd known her, her husband, and their friends for years. Not ridiculous in a humorous sense, but still ridiculous.

I never got an explanation.

" "In college, I was the best man at a wedding where the bride demanded that we all wear designer suits. I had to sell a guitar just to afford the rental. I had no money before, and afterward, I had no money and one less guitar.

Then, at the reception, the groom pulled me aside and told me it was my job as best man to make sure their marriage went well. I was supposed to check in on them and help them work through any marital issues to make sure they didn't get divorced. I looked him in the eye and said, 'I can't be responsible for your marriage.

' He didn't speak to me again from that moment until just a couple of months ago, six years after his wedding. ""My best friend and I were groomsmen at a friend's wedding when we were about 22. Everything was fine and dandy. Nothing out of the ordinary.

That is, until we got into the limo and the groom told us he'd had a canvas brought in and wanted us to paint a mural of the wedding during the reception. Freehand. At the venue. In front of everyone.

With absolutely no notice. My best friend and I were both really into art, although he was much more talented than I was. We also had vastly different styles. We tried explaining that it would be incredibly awkward and probably wouldn't turn out the way he was hoping.

He didn't care. So we went ahead and did it.

"Have you ever been asked to do something completely ridiculous as a bridesmaid or groomsman? Tell us what happened in the comments!