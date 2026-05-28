She-Hulk Becomes 'Queen of Monsters' by Killing Hulk in Ultimate Universe Finale

In the final issues of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, She-Hulk defeats the Hulk on Monster Island, earning the title 'Queen of Monsters' and ending his reign of terror. The battle underscores themes of community versus tyranny as the Ultimate Universe prepares to close.

Marvel has concluded a major storyline in its Ultimate Universe imprint with the death of the Hulk , a despicable villain who performed radiation testing on innocents, unleashed weapons of mass destruction on New York, and brutally killed Tony Stark.

In The Ultimates #24, She-Hulk, the Wasp, and Shen Qi confront the Hulk on Monster Island. She-Hulk, who gained increased power from the Hulk's experiments rather than life-threatening ailments, uses the island's ecosystem-giant lizards, deadly crabs, and gamma energy from the soil-to defeat him. Hulk mockingly titles her "Queen of Monsters" before his death. This victory symbolizes community and solidarity against corrupt power, as She-Hulk fights for her people and land, contrasting with the Hulk's lone despotism.

The Ultimate Universe, which began in 2023, featured the Hulk controlling most of what was once China with a cult called the Children of Eternal Light. He took over the Maker's Council after the Maker was imprisoned, framed Tony Stark's Ultimates for a false-flag attack on New York (killing Peter Parker's Aunt May), and repeatedly killed the team. Only Doctor Doom's time travel saved them once, while Tony Stark remained trapped in a moment before his death.

The Hulk's death has been highly anticipated as the Ultimate Universe wraps up. The final issue, Ultimate Endgame #5, remains, leaving speculation about how the heroes will defeat the Maker, especially with Spider-Man and Captain America already dead. The Ultimates series has been praised as a revolutionary text using superhero metaphors to discuss real-world resistance tactics, with the Hulk representing governmental disdain for life and She-Hulk embodying community and culture prevailing. The Ultimates #24 is now available from Marvel Comics





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