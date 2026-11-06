‘She deserved a chance to grow up’ | Inquirer South Jersey

And tax hikes in Burlington.

Good morning, South Jersey . Be mindful of more rain and slick roads on the way to work today . The search for 10-year-old Malayshia Alford that went on for more than a week ended with her body found in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold and her foster mother charged with her murder .

And the voters of the city of Burlington decided they could live with property tax hikes to preserve open space and historic sites . Plus, the Pemberton Township mayor who charged at a resident during a council meeting lost his reelection bid , and more news of the day. — Taylor Allen P.S. Our features reporter Zoe Greenberg writes the “ Life Partners ” series about unconventional relationships.

Also read The blue wave swept Van Drew | Inquirer South Jersey

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A foster mom charged with murder Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday that the foster mother of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was charged with her murder. After an extensive 10-day search that included local police, FBI agents, and community members, the young girl’s body was found in a parked car at an apartment complex in Lindenwold .

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The car belonged to one of the relatives of Carprice Williams, her foster mother, and police questioned at least one other person who they believe helped Williams dispose of Malayshia’s remains, sources said. Law enforcement sources told The Inquirer that Williams’ statement and timeline of events had inconsistencies when she reported the child missing on Oct. 26. The Inquirer’s Ellie Rushing, Dana Munro, and Robert Moran have the story .

Burlington to raise taxes to preserve historic sites With 60% of the vote based on preliminary results, residents of the city of Burlington said yes to forming a trust fund to preserve open space and historic sites. Over the next decade, the city council will increase property taxes up to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value. Based on the city’s average assessment, that means about $20 to $30 for the typical homeowner.

Exclusively reserved for the purpose of recreation and conservation, the money can only be earmarked to obtain, develop, and fund the upkeep of land and historic sites. According to Mayor Barry Conaway, the primary use will be for the preservation and maintenance of the city’s historic properties. Reporter Lacey Latch has more details about the new fund .

What to know today The Pemberton Township mayor, Republican Matthew Bianchini, who leapt from his seat and charged at a resident during a township council meeting last month, lost his reelection bid to Democrat Belinda Fontanez . Glassboro ’s planning board approved a mixed-use building with 220 apartments Wednesday, 70and73 reports . The Associated Press officially called the race in favor of Democratic Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock in his race against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep.

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Jeff Van Drew for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District seat. It came two days after Van Drew conceded Tuesday . U.S. Sen Cory Booker has not officially announced his candidacy for president, but his travel plans suggest that he might try to run in 2028 . A lucky person in New Jersey bought the winning $847 million Powerball jackpot ticket.

It was bought at a Wegmans Food Market in Montvale . 🧠 Trivia time PATCO made its first trip from Lindenwold to Center City in 1969. How many passengers were onboard? A) 300 B) 250 C) 200 D) 150 Think you know?

Check your answer . What we’re ... 🍴 Planning : A date night at Umile Trattoria in Haddonfield . 🥊 Taking: An inside look into I Play Rocky , the movie about the making of the 1976 classic sports drama .

⚾ Reviewing: The 2027 Phillies starting pitching outlook . 📸 Photo of the week TGIF. Enjoy your weekend and I’ll have more news for you on Monday. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.