She Crafts A Sleek Industrial-Style Bud Vase With A Simple Copper Pipe DIY

If you love florals and industrial styles, then this YouTuber's DIY hanging bud vase made from a simple copper pipe will be perfect for you.

If you love decor that blends floral and industrial styles, this DIY is a must. You can easily create a visual juxtaposition with a contemporary vase.

The craft involves turning a copper pipe into a hanging vase for a single flower. As demonstrated byon YouTube, all you need to start is tape, a clothesline, a copper pipe with one closed end, copper tube straps, E6000, and spray paint. Once you've gathered your materials, the first step is going to be prepping your copper pipe for a coat of paint.

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To capture the eclectic look, you'll want to tape over everything except a few inches on each end. These exposed areas will be covered in the paint color of your choice. SheKnows chose hot pink, similar to this. Before you apply the paint, make sure to take your pipe and paint outside to a well-ventilated area.

After you've coated the ends in paint and let it dry, you can remove the tape. When it comes to constructing the hanging mechanism, the process is super simple. The clothesline needs to be threaded through the holes on the tube strap. Make sure to measure your desired length before cutting the twine.

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Once your twine is the right length and threaded through the holes on each side, you can tie a tight knot to secure the ends. The last step is to slip the stem of your flower into the copper tube and enjoy! For complementary design ideas, take a peek at There are more than a few ways to customize this DIY project according to your taste.

If you're wary about committing to the industrial look, you can always cover the entire pipe in paint. A striped look can also be a playful adaptation. You can also change the color of the twine, choosing something transparent to make the flowers look like they're floating. When it comes to, consider using it to fill an empty nook like an unused corner, a recessed wall niche, or the space between a window and a doorway.

It's a great way to. If flowers aren't your thing, don't forget you can also use pure greenery like eucalyptus or olive branches.