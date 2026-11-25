Nearly a year and a half passed before police handed their investigation over to the county prosecutor — who realized a different force would have to start over.

In January 2024, a young woman told Grantsville police that a man had sexually abused her over the course of about eight months. The man she accused was Erik Stromberg, now 49, a lifelong resident deeply enmeshed in the city of about 16,500.

He had served on Grantsville’s planning and zoning commission for a dozen years and volunteered in the city’s fire department, where he was in a leadership role as Grantsville police officers began investigating him. Two years earlier, Stromberg also had been elected to the Tooele County Council — where he worked with the elected county attorney, whose office would consider any request from Grantsville police to file charges.

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As soon as police realized they were investigating a leader in their county’s government, they should have stepped aside, one legal expert said. That conflict of interest, or appearance of one, should have meant they immediately worked with the county attorney to send the case to another county or to the state, said University of Utah criminal law professor Paul Cassell. That’s not what happened.

It would take nearly three years — enough time for Stromberg to win a second term in office — for him to be charged. In the meantime, Grantsville officers investigated for more than a year, the county attorney eventually discovered the conflict of interest, and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown’s office had the case for another 15 months before his investigators interviewed Stromberg a week after Election Day. Stromberg was charged eight days later.

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These delays are “highly unusual,” said Cassell, who previously served as a federal judge in Utah. Brown, Grantsville Police Chief Robert Sager and their offices did not answer questions from The Salt Lake Tribune about the delays between the woman’s report of her allegations and the filing of the charges — three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman told police that Stromberg had touched her inappropriately multiple times beginning in 2023, after she turned 18.

When investigators eventually questioned him on Nov. 10 of this year, Stromberg “characterized the touching as consensual,” but also said he had a “retaliatory motivation” against the woman, according to charging documents filed Nov. 18. A representative for Stromberg’s legal team declined to comment on the charges. Spotting the conflict of interest The Grantsville Police Department investigated from late January 2024 to late May 2025, when officers first asked county prosecutors to consider filing charges.

County Attorney Scott Broadhead said he didn’t know why the police department took more than a year to send the case to his office. When they did, the investigators “did not indicate” that Stromberg was an elected County Council member, Broadhead said in an email. The prosecutor in his office who reviewed the case did not recognize Stromberg’s name, he said.

“You may think it is odd, but it is not unusual that ‘regular’ county employees do not know the names of all the council members,” Broadhead said. “Most employees have almost no interaction with council members. ” That assigned attorney requested more investigation, including the interview of an additional witness and more records, Broadhead said in an earlier email. He did not become aware of the case until “the middle of August of 2025,” he said.

He spoke with the attorney general’s office about the conflict, “because is a council member,” he said, and sent Brown’s team the case on Aug. 19, 2025. Grantsville police referred all questions about the department’s investigation to the attorney general.

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‘Causing some hurt and pain’ The attorney general’s staff took well over another year to investigate. Stromberg lost at the Tooele County Republican convention in April, but won his primary and ran uncontested in this month’s general election. A week after Election Day, on Nov. 10, special agents interviewed Stromberg in Murray.

When he was charged days later, the court documents said he had told investigators that in his touching of the woman, “there was a little bit of causing some hurt and pain back to her. ” The woman had told police that she confronted Stromberg on at least four separate occasions, “each time telling him it was not okay; Stromberg would deny or minimize the conduct, tell her it would not happen again, and then resume it over time,” the documents said.

Stromberg has since resigned from his position on the County Council and was placed on administrative leave from the Grantsville Fire Department. He has served as president and treasurer of the West Desert Firefighters Association, according to his county biography, which has since been taken down . Because he is a Republican and he did not resign from his County Council seat until after the election, state law gives the Tooele County Republican Party the power to select his replacement.

For other political parties to have had a shot at the council spot, Stromberg would have had to step down at least 65 days prior to the general election — by Aug. 30. The county party will announce the candidate filing period and the convention date once they are set, Chair Kevin Macho said. Stromberg’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16. — Tribune reporters Addy Baird and Emily R. Anderson contributed to this story .