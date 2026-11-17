A charity basketball game at Shawnee High School brought Medford and Medford Lakes police together to raise funds for 7-year-old Colton Einstein’s care.

A charity basketball game at Shawnee High School brought Medford and Medford Lakes police together to raise funds for 7-year-old Colton Einstein’s care. Two local police departments and Shawnee High School staff hosted a charity basketball game at the school in Medford to benefit 7-year-old Colton Einstein of Cinnaminson, who is battling brain cancer.

The game featured Medford Police and Medford Lakes Police competing against school staff to support Colton and his family with medical costs. Colton’s family says recent treatments have stalled the tumor’s growth, and they are now waiting for possible clinical trial options.

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A packed gym at Shawnee High School was filled with cheers for 7-year-old Colton Einstein of Cinnaminson during a benefit basketball game to support him and his family as they face his pediatric cancer diagnosis, according to those at the event. Colton Einstein is fighting brain cancer after doctors found a mass following a seizure in June, according to his family.

A biopsy determined the tumor was a high-grade glioma, and Colton underwent surgery in July that removed 80 percent of the tumor. He then went through 33 sessions of radiation in August and September, his family said. His mother, Jill, says, "It did stall the growth, so we were lucky to get that results, and now we’re kind of in this waiting period of clinical trials.

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" Colton’s father, Andrew, said the benefit game, "just really shows how much of a community we really have. " At the event, Colton was able to enjoy himself, running around, dribbling basketballs, and interacting with police officers. "When he got here, he was in a shell, he didn’t want to come out and now to see him running around, dribbling the basketball, talking to all the police officers.

This is what helps us get through all of these hard times," said Andrew Einstein.

"Through this whole time, all the treatments, doctor's visits, it’s never gotten him down. and for us, hearing your child has cancer it’s terrible," said Andrew Einstein. "It really does take that stress off of trying to work. It’s been very challenging, and unexpected costs that come up it’s definitely been very big help," said Jill Einstein.

Colton’s 10-year-old brother Jake has been telling others about what his family is going through and said, "I want people to know that because he's going through a hard time and we've all been going through it me and my family so I just wanted people to know about him.

"Police say Colton's journey began in June when he had a seizure and doctors found a mass. Surgery followed in July with the majority of the tumor removed, and radiation sessions took place in August and September. The charity basketball game at Shawnee High School brought together the Medford Lakes and Medford Township police departments to play against Shawnee staff, with the goal of raising funds and support for Colton, organizers said.

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Medford Lakes Police Department holds an annual charity game, and upon learning of Colton’s cancer, Chief John McGinnis said, "Colton's father served in the military and also local law enforcement, so we wanted to team up and raise money and awareness and as many prayers for Colton.

" Sgt. CJ Walsh of the Medford Township Police Department said, "One mission, one cause which is for a greater cause than just us.

" Principal Matt Campbell of Shawnee High School told the family, "I want Colton and the Einstein family to know how much love and support is out there for them. "The benefit basketball game aims to not only help cover unexpected costs Colton's family now faces but also bring together the community in support and solidarity. Donations for Monday night's charity basketball game benefitting Colton are still being accepted via Venmo @shawneethreepointclub.

This article contains information from interviews with the Einstein family, law enforcement officials, and Shawnee High School staff.