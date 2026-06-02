Shawn Levy Reveals Ryan Gosling as Creative Partner on Starfighter: 'He Got Me Through' the Star Wars Pressure

Shawn Levy opens up about the immense pressure of making a Star Wars movie and how Ryan Gosling became his creative partner on Starfighter, helping him navigate the challenges from script to post-production.

Making a big movie is pressure in itself, but making a Star Wars movie carries a weight that is entirely its own. While many major franchises come with huge expectations and secrecy, with passionate fanbases eager to scrutinize every detail, Star Wars exists in a unique atmospheric condition.

It can also be a lonely place for the person in charge, which is why Shawn Levy is thrilled he found his creative partner in Ryan Gosling. Speaking at the Gotham Television Awards, where he presented the Visionary Tribute to Matt and Ross Duffer, Levy opened up to Collider about the experience of making Starfighter and working closely with Gosling from script development through production and into post-production.

According to Levy, Gosling has transcended the role of lead actor and become something more akin to a true creative collaborator, and Levy is extremely grateful for that partnership. Levy gushed about Gosling's talents, stating that Ryan is a generational talent whom he has admired for many years across many genres. But as a collaborator and partner, Gosling has been deeply involved from script development through prep, shooting, and even now in post-production.

Levy constantly checks in with him and leans on him, noting that they have stumbled onto a powerful creative flow that will make Starfighter better. Levy emphasized that making a Star Wars movie comes with daily, global pressure that is never forgotten. Having a touchstone like Gosling allows him to focus on the next shot and scene, to focus on the minutiae, and that approach got him through the process.

These words are likely to bring hope to Star Wars fans, especially given the recent struggles of the franchise after the disappointing Rise of Skywalker and the mixed reception and declining box office for The Mandalorian and Grogu, despite its charm. The pressure of leading a Star Wars project cannot be overstated, especially in the current landscape where fan expectations are at an all-time high and the franchise is seeking to regain its footing.

Levy and Gosling's collaboration on Starfighter represents a fresh approach, with two creative minds working in tandem to craft a story that honors the legacy while pushing boundaries. Levy's openness about relying on his lead actor as a creative equal suggests a production environment that prioritizes collaboration over hierarchy. This could be exactly what the Star Wars universe needs as it continues to expand under different storytellers.

With Gosling's star power and Levy's directorial vision, Starfighter might just be the film that reignites the passion of a galaxy far, far away. The film is still in post-production, but the enthusiasm from both Levy and Gosling indicates something special is being crafted. Levy, known for directing Free Guy, The Adam Project, and episodes of Stranger Things, brings a knack for blending emotional storytelling with crowd-pleasing action.

His track record suggests he understands the delicate balance of honoring iconography while delivering fresh narratives. Gosling, coming off a critically acclaimed performance in Barbie and his deep commitment to projects like Drive and Blade Runner 2049, adds a layer of intensity and charm. Together, they form a partnership that could define the next era of Star Wars storytelling. The pressure is immense, but with a trusted collaborator like Gosling, Levy seems more than ready to shoulder it.

Fans will have to wait for the film's release to see if their synergy translates to the screen, but early signs are promising





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