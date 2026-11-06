Shawn Layden Explains Why Dark Souls Remaster Is Unlikely Due to Rights

Former SIEA CEO Shawn Layden reveals the complex rights negotiations and creator hesitation preventing a Dark Souls remaster, as Sony focuses on other projects.

Former President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, has provided rare insight into the stalled efforts to produce a remaster of the beloved action RPG Dark Souls. Speaking in an interview with Kinda Funny Games in January 2025, Layden detailed the significant hurdles that have prevented the series from receiving a high-definition re-release on modern platforms. His comments shed light on the corporate and creative complexities surrounding the title, which saw a fully developed remake by Bluepoint Games in 2020.

Complex Rights Clearances Hinder Revival Efforts

Layden emphasized that the primary obstacle to resurrecting the Dark Souls IP is not technical, but rather bureaucratic. He explained that bringing back old games involves navigating a web of involved rights that span multiple corporate entities. For a project like Dark Souls, Sony Interactive Entertainment, FromSoftware, and FromSoftware's parent company must all agree to the same terms. Layden noted that getting every single stakeholder to sign off on the same thing is probably the biggest challenge in the entire process.

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This multi-layered approval system creates a bottleneck that simple remasters of other titles do not face. Even though Sony is keen on remastering games that players have been petitioning for, the specific legal structure of the Dark Souls franchise makes such a move exceptionally difficult. The need for unanimous consent from all rights holders effectively stalls any potential development of a remastered version.

Miyazaki Reluctance and Respect for Creator Vision

Beyond the corporate negotiations, the stance of the game's creator plays a pivotal role in its future availability. Layden revealed that FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki is too busy to handle a remaster himself and does not want anyone else to touch the source code or assets. This reluctance from the creative director has been a significant factor in Sony's decision-making process regarding the franchise.

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The PlayStation team respects his wishes, acknowledging that Miyazaki's creative control and busy schedule are legitimate reasons to avoid pressing for a remaster. This respect for the creator's boundaries means that even if the rights issues were somehow resolved, the direct involvement of Miyazaki would still be unlikely. The combination of corporate complexity and creator hesitation creates a formidable barrier to entry for any potential remaster.

Bluepoint Remake and Current PlayStation Strategy

The landscape for Dark Souls fans has already been altered by the release of the Dark Souls Remastered by Bluepoint Games in 2020. While that remake was highly praised, it did not lead to a broader remaster of the original trilogy on modern consoles. Layden's comments suggest that Sony remains cautious about diving into projects that require extensive legal maneuvering or that go against the wishes of the original developers.

PlayStation appears to be focusing its remastering efforts on games that do not face these same types of restrictions. The company is keen on remastering titles where rights are clearer and creative teams are more amenable to revisiting their past work. This strategy allows Sony to deliver high-quality updated versions to players without getting bogged down in protracted negotiations or creative conflicts.

Fan Demand Versus Development Realities

Despite the lack of an official remaster, demand for the original Dark Souls on modern platforms remains high. Fans who are desperate to play the game have been forced to rely on non-optimized versions or older hardware to experience the title. The absence of an official update has led to ongoing petitions and discussions within the gaming community, but Layden's interview confirms that a solution is not imminent.

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The situation highlights the tension between player desires and the realities of game development. While petitions for remasters are common, the underlying logistical and creative challenges can make them impossible to fulfill. For now, the Dark Souls series remains in a state of limbo, with no official word on if there will be a remake or remaster in the foreseeable future.