Shawn Langdon Tightens Grip on Top Fuel Class at NHRA’s New England Nationals

Jordan Vandergriff captured first No. 1 spot in Funny Car, while Pro Stock's Greg Anderson gets NHRA-best 145th.

The fifth overall sell-out day crowd of the NHRA season Saturday saw Shawn Langdon tighten the vise on his Top Fuel competition in qualifying No. 1 for the New England Nationals at Epping, New Hampshire.

The Kalitta Air Dragster driver secured his class-leading fourth top-qualifying performance, joining Jordan Vandergriff and Greg Anderson atop the leaderboards for Sunday’s eliminations at New England Dragway. Langdon, the Top Fuel points leader, showed only the tiniest vulnerable spot in his program with crew chief Brian Husen, losing traction in the final of the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty bonus-race—but the beneficiary was teammate Doug Kalitta, who has combined with him to dominate the regular season, which is barely past its halfway point before the six-race Countdown to the Championship.

They have combined for five victories in the past seven events, and Saturday nailed down the organization’s fifth consecutive No. 1 starts. In Funny Car, class rookie Jordan Vandergriff picked up his first No. 1 qualifying berth with his triumphant pass in the final of the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge that pays cash and Countdown bonus points.

“To be eight races into my Funny Car career with two Mission wins, a Wally, and now a No. 1 qualifier—it’s pretty incredible,” Vandergriff said. “To get the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win and the No. 1 qualifier in the same day is unbelievable,” he said. “I never thought I was going to get one of these No. 1 qualifier hats, but now I’ve got one. This No. 1, it means something to me.

I think No. 1 qualifier has been something that I’ve wanted my entire life, really, and it just felt like it was just so unattainable. I got to win before I got this No. 1 qualifier. ” What’s more, Vandergriff’s John Force Racing team, including Jack Beckman and Alexis DeJoria, swept the top three places Saturday.

“We’re one, two, and three. That’s a testament to John Force, what he’s built, the equipment he has, and the people he has working for him,” Vandergriff said. ” Right now, we’re the best three Funny Cars on the property. Jack Beckman has helped me a lot with driving, and Alexis DeJoria has helped me with handling the emotions.

Having teammates like that is huge. ”In Pro Stock, Anderson’s fifth No. 1 qualifying spot in the past seven events is the most among all pro drivers in all classes, and his 145th is first among active drivers and second all-time only to Funny Car icon John Force. He has 114 victories, also most among active pro drivers in NHRA history, along with six championships, equal to Erica Enders but four behind the late, great Bob Glidden.

Anderson acknowledged he is coming to grips with what his exit strategy and his legacy might be.

“I think that seventh championship would be awesome, at least to break that tie . Records are made to be broken, no doubt about that,” he said.

“Obviously, someday she’ll bypass me, regardless whether I get another one or not. So that’s kind of big on the list . ” “I’d like that 114 number to keep climbing a little bit,” Anderson said, “because somebody will come along. I don’t know if it’s going to be a Dallas Glenn or, who knows, a Cody Anderson,” he said, referring to his son and rookie Pro Stock driver.

“You never know, somebody’s going to come along and beat that number someday. So I’d like to get it as high as I can before I step away.

“And I don’t have one foot out the door yet. I’m not ready to quit yet, but I tell everybody when it gets to the point where I don’t think that I can win anymore, I need to get out. I need to step aside and let somebody else take over that can win. I’ll step aside, but right now it’s not quite there.

I can still find a way to get it done. And I’m going to keep digging as long as I can and make, try and make, all those numbers as big as I can,” he said. Susan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle.

She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.





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