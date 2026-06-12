Shawn Hatosy Discusses The Pitt's Future, Directing, and Abbot-Mohan Romance

Actor Shawn Hatosy talks about returning to The Pitt for season 3, his role as Dr. Jack Abbot, directing again, and the possibility of a romance between Abbot and Mohan following Supriya Ganesh's exit.

We're gonna start filming next week, Hatosy, 50, said during his Thursday, June 11, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hatosy made his debut as Dr. Jack Abbot in the opening shot of The Pitt .

I'm a guest star in the first episode and I had no clue, Hatosy said on Thursday. I show up for two minutes and then I, kind of, disappear. Hatosy's return later on in the season turned him into a breakout star as fans became obsessed with his dry humor and the way he flirts with everyone in the emergency department (literally).

The role secured Hatosy a nomination for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. It's very unexpected but very cool. People on the internet say I'm cool, Hatosy told host Jimmy Fallon. Hatosy shares three sons - Jordan, 19, Leo, 13, and Finn, 8 - with wife, and has been married for many years.

Hatosy also got a chance to direct the ninth episode of the show's second season. The actor told Fallon, 51, on Thursday that he'll be pulling double duty once again. The Pitt's Shawn Reveals If Abbot, Mohan Could Happen Despite Supriya's Exit - Before The Pitt returns for season 3, Shawn Hatosy weighed in on the chances of the show still exploring a romance between Abbot and Mohan after Supriya Ganesh's exit.

I believe that Abbot thinks that Mohan is very special and they do have a unique relationship, Hatosy, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly at the MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) event. The potential romance has been a fan-favorite storyline, and despite the departure of actress Supriya Ganesh who played Mohan's mother, fans are hopeful that the connection between Dr. Jack Abbot and Dr. Priyanka Mohan will continue to develop.

Hatosy's portrayal of the quirky, charming, and sometimes overly flirtatious emergency physician has become a highlight of the series. His chemistry with co-star Shruti, who plays Dr. Priyanka Mohan, sparked considerable audience interest and online discussion. In the interview, Hatosy expressed optimism about the future of his character's relationship with Mohan, noting that their bond is built on mutual respect and a shared dedication to their patients.

He acknowledged that losing Supriya Ganesh was a significant change but emphasized that the emotional core of Abbot's feelings for Mohan remains intact. The third season of The Pitt, currently in production, is expected to delve deeper into the personal lives of the emergency department staff. Hatosy also mentioned that directing again will be both challenging and rewarding, allowing him to contribute to the show in multiple capacities.

With filming set to begin soon, fans anticipate more of Dr. Abbot's signature humor and unexpected moments. The series continues to receive critical acclaim for its realistic depiction of emergency medicine and strong ensemble cast. Hatosy's trajectory from a brief guest appearance to a central figure underscores the show's ability to develop organic, compelling storylines that resonate with viewers. As production commences, audiences eagerly await the return of The Pitt and the evolution of Abbot's character and relationships





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