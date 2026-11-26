WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Holiday travel can bring a few unexpected bumps along the way and there are a few things you should know to protect yourself if the unexpected happens.

Lawyer Shawn C. Brown was here with more on how his team protects those who get into legal trouble during the holidays. When you're driving during the holiday season, make sure to plan your trip before you go. If you find yourself being pulled over during the holidays, you do not have to take field sobriety tests or breath into the machines. Ask a lawyer and ensure that you are keeping yourself safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you find yourself in an accident, call the police to get a police report, no matter how minor, document the scene, and contact Shawn C. Brown to get yourself taken care of. A 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium.