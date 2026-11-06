Shaw concedes California superintendent race

Republican Sonja Shaw conceded the race for California Superintendent of Public Instruction to Democrat Richard Barrera late Wednesday evening.

Sonja Shaw, Chino Valley Unified School District Board President, speaks at the California Policy Center and PERK event, "A Line in the Sand A Rally for Parental Rights" at Rancho Madera Community Park in Simi Valley, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023Republican Sonja Shaw conceded the race for California Superintendent of Public Instruction to Democrat Richard Barrera late Wednesday evening.

“Last night voters made their choice. I would be lying if I said my heart wasn’t heavy,” Shaw said in a.

Also read Richard Barrera wins state superintendent race as Sonja Shaw concedes

“As a mother and a protector of children, I feel deeply saddened for the kids. They are the ones who deserve so much better. ” In her social media post, which included a photo of Shaw locking hands with her husband and two daughters, Shaw said her kids had motivated her to run for state superintendent. Shaw won election to the Chino Valley Unified school board in 2022, fueled by support from conservative parents.

“The problem is that for decades, the same people have had their hands on our education system while our children have continued to fall behind,” Shaw said. “I believe we had an opportunity to change that. ” The office of California superintendent of public instruction is nonpartisan, with no party affiliation listed on the ballot. In past races, it was not unusual for two Democrats to advance to the November election.

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But this year, endorsements, campaign funding and campaigning broke largely along partisan lines. Shaw, a Republican and board president of Chino Valley Unified, emerged as the top vote getter in a crowded June primary that featured several Democratic state lawmakers. But she contended in her statement that her race didn’t have the “money or machinery” that her opponent did in the November election.compared to Barrera’s $812,000.

However, the California Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers union and a heavy spender in state superintendent races, also spent $8.4 million to support Barrera, the board president of San Diego Unified.in the 2018 state superintendent race Tony Thurmond won against Marshall Tuck in 2018. The 2026 state superintendent race had the distinction of featuring two local school board members.

“I don’t know exactly what God has next, but I know He isn’t finished,” she said. Shaw will not be returning to the Chino Valley Unified school board where she began her political career. Her husband, Chris Shaw, ran for her open seat and is trailing his challenger by 11 points,is an independent nonprofit organization that provides analysis on key education issues facing California and the nation.

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