Shaunie Pippen Reveals Health Update and New Relationship Status

Shaunie Pippen, star of Real Housewives of Miami, shares that she experienced an allergic reaction to a PRP treatment while discussing her positive path forward and her new relationship with basketball player Jeff Coby.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star shared the devastating health news on her Instagram Story Thursday, where she reposted a headline about Matt Damon revealingA brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain that, in the rare case it ruptures, causes bleeding in the brain,“I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you can have, so my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys,” she shared in a video message in August 2025.

PRP is a treatment that “uses a patient’s own blood platelets to promote healing and tissue repair,”Pippen was famously married for over 20 years to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares sons Scotty Jr., 26, Preston, 24, and Justin, 21, and daughter, Sophia, 17. An insider told Page Six at the time that the pair had “tension” in their relationship, which was allegedly “incited” by Michael, 63,“I feel like we’re on a really good path right now,” the mom of four said.

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“We get along with everything. He’s been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I’ve been giving him little hints. ”Pippen is now dating basketball player Jeff Coby . Pippen added, “We haven’t really talked about the size, but we just talked about I like the brilliant cut or an oval.

I feel like those are really cute. ”Welcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach!larsapippen/InstagramPippen is now dating basketball player Jeff Coby .