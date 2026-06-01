Shaun White 'Getting Back in the Dating Scene' After Split from Nina Dobrev

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White is reportedly back on the market after his split from Nina Dobrev. White was spotted on a date in New York City, sparking rumors that he is back in the dating scene.

Shaun White is reportedly 'getting back in the dating scene' after his high-profile split from Nina Dobrev . The Olympic snowboarder was spotted on a date in New York City, sparking rumors that he is back on the market.

White and Dobrev's romance got serious quickly, with the pair announcing their engagement in October 2024. However, the couple's relationship ultimately ended in a split, with sources claiming that they 'grew apart' and decided to remain friends. White has been linked to several celebrities in the past, including Lindsay Lohan, and has a reputation for being a ladies' man. Despite his high-profile relationships, White has maintained a close friendship with many of his A-list acquaintances, including Dobrev.

The two were spotted together on several occasions before their split, and have been seen socializing with their inner circles since the breakup. As White navigates his return to the dating scene, fans are eager to see if he will follow in the footsteps of his previous celebrity relationships or forge his own path. White's dating history is marked by high-profile romances and short-lived relationships, but his friendship with Dobrev suggests that he values loyalty and commitment in his relationships.

With his reputation as a ladies' man and his history of short-lived relationships, it will be interesting to see how White approaches his return to the dating scene





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