Shaun Robinson, 41, was told his back pain was due to height but now faces terminal illness from a rare spinal tumor. He urges patients to trust their instincts.

Shaun Robinson, a 41-year-old father of two from Cambridge, has been given less than one year to live after doctors dismissed his persistent back pain as a consequence of his 6ft 3in stature. A decade later, scans revealed a rare spinal tumor known as a myxopapillary ependymoma, which had aggressively spread to his lungs and ribs. This diagnosis marks a tragic end to a long medical journey that began in his early twenties, where initial symptoms were overlooked despite the patient's persistent discomfort.

Rare Tumor Diagnosis and Surgical History

Shaun Robinson suffered from a dull ache in his back starting in his early twenties, a symptom his general practitioner attributed to his height. He managed the pain with paracetamol while continuing to work as an operations manager and playing cricket. However, the situation escalated in 2017 when he experienced shooting pains down his right leg following a groin injury that required surgery. After mentioning the worsening pain to his urologist, he was referred for an MRI scan.

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In March 2018, as Shaun and his wife Hannah prepared to welcome their first child, he was diagnosed with a rare spinal tumor that affects just one in 800,000 people. Doctors at Addenbrooke's Hospital believed the tumor was non-cancerous and unlikely to spread, leading to a 12-hour operation to remove it. Despite the successful removal, Shaun was left with reduced bladder and bowel sensation and was told he would require a catheter indefinitely. The couple later welcomed their second child, Frankie, now six, in 2020, believing the ordeal was behind them.

Aggressive Disease Spread and Treatment Challenges

However, the prognosis changed drastically in August 2021 when further scans revealed new tumors at the top and bottom of Shaun's spine. This discovery triggered a series of major operations, causing significant distress to his daughter Isla, now eight, who feared he might never return home from the hospital. Following seven weeks of radiotherapy, the pain miraculously disappeared, allowing family life to resume temporarily. Shaun even took a break from treatment to play golf, desperate to feel alive, but he soon realized how quickly he was losing function after returning to his routine.

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The disease returned with vengeance within months, leaving Shaun struggling to walk. The couple even put their house on the market, fearing that stairs would soon become impossible to manage. By 2024, routine scans showed the tumors had continued to grow. In October 2025, Shaun underwent further surgery to remove a tumor encroaching on his tailbone. During his recovery, he developed an infection that landed him back in the hospital, where scans revealed nodules on his lungs and ribs.

Medical Community Response and Family Impact

Shaun Robinson described the shock of receiving a terminal diagnosis just before Christmas. He stated that what was considered a relatively uncommon but manageable tumor was behaving like an aggressive disease. He started chemotherapy in January of this year, but by July, scans showed it was doing little to slow the disease. Shaun is now paralyzed from the chest down, a stark contrast to the life he and his wife Hannah were planning for their family.

A spokesman for Shaun's GP surgery apologized for his concerns and offered to secure permission for a full review of his care records if he wishes to contact them directly. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for home adaptations and mobility equipment. Despite the physical challenges, Shaun maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing that he is not one for self-pity and wakes up wanting to enjoy life and find reasons to smile.

Advocacy for Patient Trust and Second Opinions

Shaun Robinson is now urging others to trust their instincts if they feel something is wrong, believing the outcome could have been very different had his back pain been investigated sooner. He advises patients to seek alternative advice if they feel unheard, noting that even slow-growing conditions can have minor effects over time. He emphasized that there is no harm in trying to get a scan, especially if young patients suspect something is more serious.

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He reflected that if they had obtained a scan sooner, the tumors might not have been as large, potentially altering the course of his illness. Although the exact outcome remains unknown, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of medical advocacy. Shaun continues to focus on his family, acknowledging that while the situation is frightening, there is still plenty to live for for him and his loved ones.