The heartbroken family of a Brooklyn straphanger beaten unconscious by two young thugs said he’s barely clinging to life as one of his alleged attackers remains free.

A sick 12-year-old punk and another kiddie thug who left a hardworking Brooklyn straphanger clinging to life gambled they could get away with the random beat-down because they’re so young, the victim’s kin say.

The tragic 42-year-old victim, a Chinese immigrant and married father of two, was heading home from his restaurant job whenon a D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station in Borough Park shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, his relatives and cops said.

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“They said something to him, and he didn’t respond because he doesn’t speak English,” the victim’s mother-in-law told The Post. “They flipped up his cap. He tried to get up and protect himself by running out the door and leave the train, but they followed him and hit him five or six times on the platform. They punched him.