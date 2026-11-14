Sharon Tabb on The Lowdown Season 2 Collaboration with Sterlin Harjo

Makeup Department Head Sharon Tabb discusses her collaborative work with creator Sterlin Harjo on FX's The Lowdown Season 2, highlighting the balance between realistic character portrayals and creative special effects in Tulsa.

Sharon Tabb, the experienced makeup department head for FX's The Lowdown Season 2, has highlighted the seamless creative collaboration with series creator Sterlin Harjo. Tabb, whose career spans over 33 years in the industry, emphasized how her previous work on Reservation Dogs facilitated a natural transition to the new project. The second season of the drama continues to explore local corruption through the eyes of Lee Raybon, played by Ethan Hawke.

The Lowdown Season 2 Production Dynamics

Tabb noted that The Lowdown operates as a significantly larger production compared to Reservation Dogs, yet the foundational approach to makeup artistry remains consistent. The crew includes many repeat actors who return from Harjo's earlier series, fostering a familiar and efficient working environment. This continuity allows the department to focus more on creative execution than on establishing initial workflows, resulting in a smoother production process overall.

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Balancing Realism With Creative Experimentation

The makeup department on The Lowdown must navigate a complex spectrum that includes period pieces, dream sequences, and high-glam aesthetics alongside stark realism. Tabb explained that the series does not rely on heavy makeup for every character, preserving the authentic look of the individuals. This decision supports the narrative's grounding in reality, even when the plot introduces surreal or humorous elements that require elaborate prosthetic or stylized applications.

Sterlin Harjo's Collaborative Creative Process

Sterlin Harjo's direction is defined by an open-minded and highly collaborative spirit that encourages input from all department heads. Tabb described Harjo as knowing his vision clearly while actively seeking feedback from the creative team, including actors and technicians. This shared creative process ensures that the final visual output aligns with the quirky, fun, and deeply realistic storytelling style that characterizes his work. Harjo's willingness to incorporate diverse perspectives contributes to the unique atmosphere of the set.

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Challenges With Special Effects in Tulsa Heat

Despite the overall smooth production, the team faced technical challenges related to the high temperatures in Tulsa during filming. A specific instance involved a partial bald cap and prosthetic effects for a character with a swollen black eye and broken nose. As the heat increased, the adhesives used for the makeup began to struggle with sweating and lifting, requiring constant monitoring and adjustments to maintain continuity and comfort for the actor.

Tulsa's Hidden Gem Artistic Community

Tabb praised Tulsa as a hidden gem that offers a vibrant community distinct from typical Hollywood environments. She highlighted the city's unique cultural offerings, such as the Tulsi Two-Step, which features an artistic crowd rather than the stereotypical cowboy image. This diverse and creative local environment contributes to the richness of the production, providing a supportive backdrop for the show's ambitious visual storytelling and collaborative efforts.