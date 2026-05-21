Sharon Stone Stuns at Cannes Film Festival, Reveals Family Loss

At the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone attended the Knights of Charity gala in a sparkly golden suit, paying homage to the famous Roberto Cavalli brand. However, her appearance was overshadowed by the family news she shared. In an Instagram post, the American actress revealed the death of her older brother. Also of note, her close friend Melanie Griffith and Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin 'liked' her post. The news comes one year after her mother Dorothy Stone passed away at 91 after a long struggle with several strokes. On the heels of this, Sharon's brother Patrick Stone passed away in February 2023. The health emergency left her with only a one percent chance of surviving a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, which she discussed in her 2021 book, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Sharon Stone joined Helena Christensen at the Knights of Charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival , wearing a golden Roberto Cavalli suit. She paid £2,350 for the blazer, £1,400 for the trousers, and £3,750 for the ensemble in total.

Helena Christensen also wore a Roberto Cavalli gown with a long train and a unique neck design, paired with black strappy heels. Sharon revealed the passing of her older brother Mike, a musician and actor in films like Eraser and Malevolence. Her mother Dorothy Stone passed away in March 2025, and her brother Patrick Stone died in February 2023. She stars in Euphoria and has previously spoken about her own near-fatal brain hemorrhage in 2001





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Sharon Stone 68 Cannes Film Festival Knights Of Charity Gala Roberto Cavalli Helena Christensen Frilled Cutout Gown Dazzling Diamond Necklace Black Mules Hair Styled In Loose Waves Death Of Her Older Brother Mike Sister Kelly Stone Dad Joseph William Stone II

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