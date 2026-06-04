Sharon Stone shares the shocking final straw that ended her marriage

During Monday’s episode of “The Person Who Believed In Me” podcast, the “Basic Instinct” star said she learned she had tumors in her breasts in the early 2000s.

Sharon Stone decided to end her second marriage due to the way her then-husband reacted to her terrifying health scare.

“One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast,” she recalled. “And the doctor had come out to my house and said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad. And we usually, when they’re all the way up into here, we know before we go in that they’re cancer.

'” “I said, ‘I don’t have cancer,'” she shared on the podcast. “And said, ‘You don’t get to decide that. ’ And I said, ‘I do. I do get to decide that.

I’m deciding.

'” Ultimately, the “Casino” star said she decided she would undergo the surgery “because I’m not f–king around. ”Podcast host Begnaud then asked the Stone, “Which part was ridiculous? ”“No, no,” Stone replied.

“And so the doctor said to him, ‘If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down. ’ And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you,'” she shared. Though Stone did not say any names, she was married to her second husband, Phil Bronstein, from 1998 to 2004.





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