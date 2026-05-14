Sharon Stone Shares Heartbreaking Family News: Death of Older Brother Mike Stone

Sharon Stone shared the sad news of the death of her older brother Mike Stone, who had been battling an illness for many years. The Basic Instinct actress announced his passing, expressing her extreme heartache over the sudden loss. Mike Stone was an actor who appeared in several films throughout the 1990s, including Eraser and Malevolence, and was also an older brother to Sharon's three sons.

Sharon Stone shared heartbreaking family news on Wednesday, revealing the death of her older brother Mike Stone , 74, who had been battling an illness for many years.

The Basic Instinct actress announced her sibling's passing, expressing her extreme heartache over the sudden loss. Mike Stone, an actor who appeared in several films throughout the 1990s, including Eraser and Malevolence, was also an older brother to Sharon's three sons. The news comes just over a year after their mother Dorothy Stone passed away at the age of 91.

Mike Stone's death occurred 18 months after his son River, who died from organ failure, and three years after his brother Patrick Stone died from heart disease. Sharon Stone's father Joseph William Stone II died in 2009, and she has a sister Kelly Stone, who works on the charity Planet Hope. The actress has been vocal about her own survival of a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001. She is currently starring in Euphoria on TV





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Sharon Stone Mike Stone Death Illness Family Actor Films Eraser Malevolence The Quick And The Dead Russell Crowe Leonardo Dicaprio The Basic Instinct Instagram Hollywood Melanie Griffith Alec Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin Mother Dorothy Stone Sister Kelly Stone Survival Of A Near-Fatal Stroke And Brain Hemo Euphoria

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