Sharon Stone says 'Euphoria' should be shown in 'every high school' and required viewing for parents

Sharon Stone says HBO's Euphoria should be shown in every high school and that all parents should be required to watch the controversial series.

Mayim Bialik details 'nightmare' after one injection of GLP-1 drug led to weeks of debilitating side effectsMorgan Wallen fires back at 'nonsense' rumors he left Pittsburgh before his show was officially canceledMatt Damon says Hollywood's 'ruthless' nature has taken him away from fatherhood more than he'd like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kim Alexis says you won't find her in 'little skimpy bikinis anymore' Chris Robinson, Bruce Springsteen face backlash as 'Americans have had enough' of being lectured: expertRupert Everett exposes his 'lethal' past, admits he was 'slightly sociopathic' during Hollywood golden eraTest your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland'Teacher's Pet' star Mamie Van Doren says she felt 'used' as young actress navigating Hollywood's dark sideRichard Gere says US is in 'darkest moment' he's experienced 'Love Island USA' contestant slammed by Pennsylvania mayor after he quit police force to join the reality showVanilla Ice defends decision to perform at Freedom 250 concert, calls for unityDanny DeVito, Rhea Perlman thought ‘Matilda’ roles were ‘great parts’ as he reprises role live in concertRandy Travis is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album 'Storms of Life'Greg Gutfeld: Victoria's Secret finally ditching woke idea to go sexyBert Kreischer says blood clot scare made him realize 'I'm not indestructible'While walking the carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Sharon Stone told Fox News Digital "you get to choose how you view the world.

"Sharon Stone said that HBO's controversial show"Euphoria" should be shown in America’s high schools and that parents"should have to see it. " During a conversation with Keke Palmer for Variety's"Actors on Actors" series, the 68-year-old actress, who joined the cast of"Euphoria" for its recently concluded third and final season, heaped praise on the show, which has drawn criticism for itsconfronting the challenges of adolescence, but by the third season, the story jumped forward several years and follows them as young adults.

Stone noted the"Euphoria's" audience has watched the characters grow up and confront the increasingly serious consequences of their actions. She explained that she related to the show's portrayals of"We’ve met these kids," Stone said.

"We’ve seen them turn into young adults. We’ve seen them turn into full-on drug dealers. And I’ve gone through it in my family.

"Stone recalled her brother Michael Stone's involvement with the drug trade, which led to his incarceration at the maximum security prison Attica Correctional Facility inshared that she cried after watching the first episode of"Euphoria," saying that she believes it is an honest reflection of real issues that high school students face. "'Euphoria' is so relevant," she said. "I believe it should be shown in every high school, and I think all the parents should have to see it.

As a mom, I love it.

" "Well, what I love is it gives you the opportunity to have conversations," Palmer, 32, said. "I think sometimes people stop at the surface of 'No, it's too much sex. It's too much sex, it's too much sex.

' That's the point. "As a mother of three, Stone said the show shines a light on issues many parents would rather not acknowledge. "'My kid wouldn’t do that. ' It’s like, really?

Do you know? And does your kid tell you who is like that that's next to them?

" she asked. "Because it's who's next to you too that matters. " Stone, who is a mother of three, said she believes the show reflects the realities that high school students often face.and stars have repeatedly cautioned that the series, which is rated TV-MA, should not be watched by younger audiences due to explicit themes and graphic content.

Zendaya, 29, who starred"Or if you’re going to watch it anyway, and you have a feeling your kid is going to watch it anyway, then it might be good to have a conversation with them," Levinson said.

"I think the important thing to acknowledge is the show is about teenagers and not necessary for teenagers, which I think people can misinterpret," she said. "It’s very important to us that the only teenagers watching it are 18 and older, with parental guidance if you’re any younger than that," Zendaya added. "That’s important to all of us, because this show is hard to watch sometimes. """I think it’s only shocking if it’s not your experience," she said.

"Just because it didn’t happen to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening every day, all the time, it’s just certain people will be able to understand it a little bit more than others. Someone’s going to connect to it and whoever needs to see it, will see it.

""This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," she told her fans in an Instagram post. "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," she said. "Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. " Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Tv Movies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stonehenge’s 13,228-pound Altar Stone transported 435 miles by humansNew research proves Neolithic communities used incredible coordination and pure willpower to transport the massive Altar Stone.

Read more »

Euphoria Series Finale Leaves Audiences with Many QuestionsThe Euphoria series finale has left audiences with many questions. Rue's death is the closing chapter to her tumultuous life, but there are still a couple of things left unanswered. The finale tries to give as many answers as possible, but with a few loose ends, the fate of characters, and fan theories still in the air.

Read more »

Euphoria's Controversial Third Season Drives Record Viewership Amid Rising Competition on HBO MaxDespite intense controversy surrounding its creator, Euphoria's third season achieves record-breaking viewership, averaging 25 million per episode-a 17% increase from Season 2-while Richard Gadd's Half Man emerges as a surprising challenger on HBO Max's global charts.

Read more »

Euphoria Series Finale: Alamo's Paranoia and Bishop's Betrayal ExploredAnalysis of character dynamics and plot twists in the HBO series Euphoria's finale, focusing on Alamo's paranoia and Bishop's motivations.

Read more »