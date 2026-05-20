Sharon Stone's Double Loss and Cannes Film Festival Attendances

Sharon Stone and Eva Longoria attended the Cannes Film Festival for the Diamond premiere. Both stars looked glamorous in their attire, with Sharon donning a show-stopping strapless gown and Eva choosing an emerald green gown. However, both stars faced a tragic loss with the passing of Sharon's older brother Mike Stone and her mother Dorothy Stone. Sharon shared her intense heartache and comical last words of her mother on social media.

Sharon Stone and Eva Longoria brought Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Tuesday, as they stepped out for a night on the town during Cannes Film Festival .

Sharon, 68, made a statement in a show-stopping strapless gown featuring a voluminous bow, while Eva, 51, commanded attention in an emerald green gown that clung to every inch of her enviable figure with gold strappy stilettos. The two stars were attending the Cannes Film Festival for the Diamond premiere, where they were seen with several Hollywood heavyweights.

Sharon also revealed the heartbreaking loss of her older brother, Mike Stone, who passed away at the age of 74 following an extended illness. Sharon's mother Dorothy Stone also passed away at the age of 91. Despite their close-knit family, Sharon credited her mother with teaching her to 'stand on her own two feet' and for her final words, 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide.





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