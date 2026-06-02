Sharon Stone Honors Late Brother Mike After Glamorous Appearance at 2026 ELLE Style Awards

Sharon Stone, 68, attended the 2026 ELLE Style Awards in a dramatic black gown with cape, days after announcing the death of her older brother Mike Stone. The actress continues to navigate profound family loss while balancing her career resurgence in 'Euphoria'.

Sharon Stone made a striking appearance at the 2026 ELLE Style Awards in Spain, showcasing her timeless beauty at age 68. The actress, known for her dramatic style, turned heads in a low-cut black gown paired with a long cape featuring a floral print.

Her youthful complexion was on full display as she playfully interacted with the cape on the red carpet, blowing a kiss to cameras before entering the event. Despite the glamorous setting, the evening followed shortly after Stone shared devastating personal news: the death of her older brother, Mike Stone, after a prolonged illness. She announced the loss on social media, writing, 'Mike Stone, My oldest brother, has passed away following an extended illness.

We wish him peace,' and signed the message alongside her three sons: Roan, 25, Laird, 21, and Quinn, 19. The post received support from friends like Melanie Griffith and Hilaria Baldwin. Mike Stone, who was also a musician and occasional actor, appeared in several 1990s films, including 'Eraser' and 'Malevolence,' and played a counselor in Sharon's 1995 Western 'The Quick And The Dead,' which co-starred Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. His passing adds to a series of family tragedies.

Just over a year earlier, in March 2025, their mother Dorothy Stone died at age 91 after suffering multiple strokes. During her mother's final years, Sharon cared for her at her Beverly Hills home. She later revealed that Dorothy's last words to her were, 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide'-a comment that, while met with nervous laughter in the room, left a lasting impact.

Despite a 'tough' relationship, Stone credited her mother with teaching her resilience and independence. Further tragedy struck in February 2023 when Sharon's brother Patrick Stone died at 57 from heart disease. His death came 18 months after his 11-month-old son, River, died from organ failure. Patrick suffered a fatal heart attack on Super Bowl Sunday in Pennsylvania; his wife Tasha described the loss as having her heart 'ripped out of my chest' following their son's passing.

Sharon confirmed the news on social media, calling Patrick a 'gentle soul' with a 'wonderful sense of humor.

' Their father, Joseph William Stone II, died in 2009 at 81. Sharon is survived by one remaining sibling, her sister Kelly Stone, 65, who works with the charity Planet Hope. The actress has openly discussed the hardships of her upbringing in rural Pennsylvania, including poverty, physical abuse, and sexual abuse-experiences she detailed in her 2021 memoir 'The Beauty Of Living Twice.

' She also survived a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, with only a one percent chance of living, and spent years relearning to walk and talk. Now, Stone is returning to television with a role in 'Euphoria' alongside Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi





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