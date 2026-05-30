Sharon Osbourne stuns in all black during shopping spree as Ozzy Osbourne returns as AI avatar

Sharon Osbourne, 73, looked chic in black while shopping in Beverly Hills, days after announcing her late husband Ozzy Osbourne will be recreated as a lifelike AI avatar that fans can interact with. The project, using Hyperreal's Digital DNA technology, has divided fans but is defended by family.

Sharon Osbourne , 73, was spotted looking effortlessly chic in all black as she enjoyed a shopping spree at Zadig&Voltaire in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The TV personality cut a stylish figure in a black cardigan adorned with large gold buttons, layered over a white T-shirt and tailored flared black trousers.

She completed her elegant ensemble with black leather frilled heels, bracelets, and large black-tinted YSL sunglasses, clutching a refreshing drink. Her outing comes on the heels of a major announcement: her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath legend who died of heart failure on July 22 last year at age 76, is being resurrected as an AI avatar.

The news was revealed at the Licensing Expo 2026, where Sharon explained that the family has partnered with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram to create a lifelike 3D hologram based on Ozzy's likeness and personality.

'The things that you can do with that are just endless,' she said. 'You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice - and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said. ' The AI recreation will be available for fans to interact with as soon as this summer in the UK and US, with the first stop set for Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon gushed about the realism, stating, 'I've seen the tests that they've done of Ozzy and you can see every pore on his face, his beard's coming through, it's that detailed.

' She added that fans can talk to him, take photos, and he can respond authentically. However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans branding the decision to reanimate the rocker through AI as objectionable. In response, Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack Osbourne defended the project in a YouTube livestream, insisting it will be 'tasteful' and that his father had discussed the idea before his death.

'Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f*****g lame. This is some high-level technology,' Jack said.

'He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. ' Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott explained that the avatar uses patented 'Digital DNA' technology, which captures likeness, voice, motion, and performance character from authenticated source material curated by those closest to Ozzy. He assured that while there are guardrails, 'Ozzy will still be Ozzy,' including his famously colorful vocabulary.

The digital Ozzy will be able to perform concerts, appear in films or adverts, and interact with fans in real time, offering an uncanny approximation of the original. Sharon expressed her hope that the legacy would endure like Elvis Presley's, noting the endless possibilities. The project has generated significant buzz, with many eager to see how the technology will bring the late rocker back to life in a virtual form





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