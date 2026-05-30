Sharon Osbourne Shops in Beverly Hills as Family Unveils Ozzy AI Avatar

Sharon Osbourne steps out in Beverly Hills days after announcing an AI hologram of her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, sparking both excitement and controversy.

Sharon Osbourne , 73, turned heads during a shopping excursion at Zadig&Voltaire in Beverly Hills on Saturday, effortlessly blending comfort with high fashion. She opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a cardigan adorned with oversized gold buttons, layered over a simple white T-shirt.

The TV personality completed her look with tailored, flared black trousers, black leather frilled heels, and oversized YSL sunglasses. Clutching a refreshing beverage, she appeared relaxed as she browsed the boutique. The outing comes shortly after her announcement that her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, will be digitally resurrected as an AI avatar. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 last year at age 76 due to heart failure, just two weeks after a farewell performance in Birmingham.

Now, nearly a year later, Sharon revealed at the Licensing Expo 2026 that the family has partnered with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram to create an interactive hologram based on Ozzy's likeness and personality. Sharon expressed excitement about the project, stating that fans will be able to converse with the AI avatar, asking it anything, and receiving responses in Ozzy's own voice. She emphasized that the technology captures every detail, from facial pores to the subtleties of his beard.

The avatar is set to debut in the UK and US this summer, with Birmingham as the first stop, honoring Ozzy's hometown. Sharon described the potential as endless, including concerts, films, and advertisements, and noted that while initial reactions bring tears, the experience ultimately feels brilliant.

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some criticizing the use of AI to recreate the rocker. In response, Jack Osbourne, Ozzy and Sharon's son, defended the project in a YouTube livestream, asserting that it will be tasteful and high-tech, far from being gimmicky. Jack revealed that he and his father had discussed the concept before Ozzy's death, and he believes his father would have embraced it.

He described the technology as advanced, allowing Ozzy to exist digitally for as long as computers endure. Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott explained that the avatar is built using patented Digital DNA technology, which captures four dimensions of identity: likeness, voice, motion, and performance character. The data comes from authenticated source material curated by those closest to Ozzy.

The digital Ozzy will interact with fans in real time, approximating his real mannerisms, including his famously colourful vocabulary, with guardrails shaped by the family, not by corporate sanitization. This innovative yet controversial approach ensures that the Prince of Darkness remains irreverent and authentic even in digital form, offering a unique way for fans to connect with his legacy.

As Sharon continues to navigate her personal life, from shopping trips to pioneering AI tributes, the Osbourne family remains firmly in the spotlight, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology





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Sharon Osbourne stuns in all black during shopping spree as Ozzy Osbourne returns as AI avatarSharon Osbourne, 73, looked chic in black while shopping in Beverly Hills, days after announcing her late husband Ozzy Osbourne will be recreated as a lifelike AI avatar that fans can interact with. The project, using Hyperreal's Digital DNA technology, has divided fans but is defended by family.

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