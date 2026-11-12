Sharon Osbourne Demands Russell Brand Pay for Crimes

Sharon Osbourne says Russell Brand must pay for his crimes after being jailed for rape and assault. Her son Jack also speaks out on the victims' suffering.

Sharon Osbourne has publicly declared that Russell Brand must face the consequences of his actions following his conviction for serious sexual offenses. The former X Factor judge, 74, stated that the comedian must pay for his crimes after a jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Osbourne, who has known Brand for more than 20 years, shared her thoughts on his downfall after he received a prison sentence for attacks committed during his rise to fame.

The Court Verdict and Sentence

Russell Brand, 51, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday after the jury delivered its verdict at Southwark Crown Court. The jury convicted him of offenses committed between 2004 and 2009 against four different women. While the jury acquitted Brand of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault, the convictions for rape and sexual assault stood firmly. The judge condemned Brand as a sexual predator who exploited his celebrity status to abuse women, marking a definitive end to his freedom.

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Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne Reaction

Sharon Osbourne appeared on The Osbournes Podcast on Thursday to discuss the case, expressing relief that justice had finally been served. She acknowledged that while Brand may have tidied up his life in recent years, he must still pay for his past actions. Her son Jack Osbourne, 41, joined the conversation to highlight the enduring trauma suffered by the victims. Jack described it as horrible that the women had to endure what they lived through for decades, emphasizing that personal knowledge of the perpetrator does not excuse his behavior.

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Past Incidents and Family History

The Osbourne family has witnessed Brand's behavior firsthand over the last two decades, including incidents that raised concerns about his treatment of women. Sharon Osbourne recalled an event at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2006, where Brand boasted about sleeping with Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of his friend Sir Rod Stewart. Sir Rod Stewart confronted Brand over these remarks, demanding to know if he had behaved himself toward Kimberly. Sharon has consistently sided with women in abuse cases, stating that she instinctively protects them because she loves and cares for women.

Judge Remarks and Future Implications

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan condemned Brand's staggering arrogance during sentencing, noting that his fame led to a belief that he could behave as he pleased. The judge acknowledged the impact on Brand's wife Laura Gallacher and their three children, who now face the loss of their father due to his serious offending. Brand must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release and will remain on the sex offenders register for life. Police have confirmed that Brand remains under investigation over two further allegations of rape, leaving his legal challenges ongoing despite the current conviction.