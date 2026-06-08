Sharon Osbourne Defends AI Avatar of Late Husband Ozzy Against 'Cash Grab' Accusations

Sharon Osbourne and her son Jack have responded to criticism over plans to create an AI hologram of the late rock star Ozzy Osbourne, emphasizing that the project is a tribute for future generations and not a financial scheme. They explained the technology behind the avatar and its careful development to preserve Ozzy's authentic personality.

Sharon Osbourne has forcefully rebutted allegations that her decision to develop an artificial intelligence avatar of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne , is merely a cash grab.

The project, undertaken in partnership with the AI avatar company Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, aims to create a lifelike, interactive hologram of the Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away in July last year at age 76. Sharon first announced the initiative at the Licensing Expo 2026, expressing that the possibilities for the technology are endless.

However, the announcement sparked a wave of public skepticism and criticism, with some accusing the family of exploiting Ozzy's legacy for profit. In a recent episode of their podcast, The Osbournes, Sharon and her son Jack addressed these claims head-on. During the podcast, Sharon expressed frustration with the criticism, comparing the resistance to the new technology to historical skepticism toward advancements like jet planes. She firmly stated, "I don't want your f**king money.

I don't need your f**king money. I'm doing very well.

" She framed the project as a way to ensure Ozzy's memory endures, recalling conversations where he often asked how long he would be remembered after his death. Sharon emphasized that the avatar is intended as a legacy for their grandchildren, saying, "It's something that will pass on through our family, and it's for our grandkids.

" Jack Osbourne further elaborated on the technical and philosophical aspects of the project, clarifying that it is not simply a ChatGPT interface with his father's face. Instead, it is a closed AI system, disconnected from the internet, built from a carefully curated database of Ozzy's authentic words, actions, and verified information.

"This is only information that either my dad said or was accurate or was written accurately," Jack explained, underscoring the family's commitment to authenticity and tastefulness. The family's partnership with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram involves sophisticated technology aimed at capturing the essence of Ozzy Osbourne. Hyperreal's CEO, Remington Scott, described the use of patented "Digital DNA" technology, which captures four dimensions of a person's identity: likeness, voice, motion, and performance character.

The data is sourced from "authenticated source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people closest to Ozzy," ensuring that the avatar reflects the real person. The hologram will be rendered using Proto Hologram's display systems, allowing for real-time interaction with fans in a manner that approximates Ozzy's real mannerisms. Scott acknowledged Ozzy's famously colorful vocabulary, noting that while there are guardrails in place, they are shaped by the family's desire to preserve his authentic personality, not by corporate sanitization.

"Ozzy will still be Ozzy," he added. Sharon concluded by referencing Elvis Presley, whose legacy remains powerful decades after his death, expressing her wish for Ozzy to achieve a similar lasting impact. The project, she insists, is about innovation and preservation, not profit





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Sharon Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne AI Avatar Hologram Hyperreal Proto Hologram Black Sabbath Legacy Digital DNA The Osbournes Podcast

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