Sharna Burgess Details Emotional Struggle of Leaving Son Zane During DWTS Season 35 Comeback

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess opens up about the challenges of balancing her role as a mother to four-year-old Zane with her career comeback on season 35.

Sharna Burgess has revealed the profound emotional toll of separating from her four-year-old son, Zane, during her highly anticipated comeback to Dancing With the Stars Season 35. The professional dancer described the experience of being away from her child as a new and deeply challenging hurdle that tested her resolve as a mother. She admitted that the separation was difficult, noting that being away from Zane felt particularly hard on her mama heart during the production schedule.

Burgess shared intimate details about her daily routine while on set, explaining that she often left before her son woke up and returned home when he was already asleep. These extended periods of absence sometimes lasted nearly a week at a time, creating a rhythm of life that was starkly different from the constant presence she maintained for the previous three years. This logistical reality meant she missed significant portions of her child's day-to-day development to pursue her professional ambitions.

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The Australian dancer emphasized that despite the emotional difficulty, this separation was vital for her personal growth and for modeling dedication to her son. She explained that showing Zane what work ethic and drive look like is an essential part of her parenting philosophy. Burgess noted that Zane had all of her attention for three years, and she felt it was time to reclaim her personal space to rebuild aspects of her life that had been paused during that intensive period of full-time motherhood.

When Burgess is not engaged in her demanding dance schedule, she claims to be completely present and fully involved in all aspects of her home life. She ensures that Zane remains connected to her professional world by hearing about her work experiences, watching her performances on television, and occasionally attending her shows on stage. This approach allows the young boy to understand his mother's career while maintaining a strong emotional connection to her professional identity.

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Burgess credited her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, for being the primary source of stability and support during her professional return. She described Green as an absolute legend and his number one cheerleader in her ballroom comeback. At the live premiere of the show on Tuesday, September 15, she highlighted his practical contributions to her well-being, including running her Epsom salt spas after she returns home from intense rehearsal sessions. Green is actively taking notes to better support her needs.

The couple works hard to function as a cohesive team while navigating their respective careers and family responsibilities. Burgess acknowledged that they try to figure out the best way to manage their schedules, knowing that their family going away for work for a few weeks at a time is not unusual. However, the recent multi-month commitment to the television show represented a significant shift in their standard routine and required a higher level of coordination.

Burgess made her comeback to Dancing With the Stars in September, pairing with Cameron Mathison, who is thirty-three years old. The couple faced early elimination, as they were sent home during a double elimination episode that aired last month. Despite the short tenure, Burgess remained focused on the experience and the message she wanted to convey to her family and fans regarding the balance of ambition and family.

She reiterated that her life does not allow for extended three-month absences that would permit her to take Zane with her to filming locations. While short work trips are a normal part of their lifestyle, the duration required for the television show was definitely different from her previous commitments. She stressed that the separation is necessary for her to pursue the dreams she put on hold.

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Burgess stated plainly that she does not believe there is a secret formula for making the balance between work and family work perfectly. According to the reality star, her family life sometimes succeeds and sometimes fails, reflecting the natural ebbs and flows of daily existence. She believes that this unpredictability is simply part of life and requires constant effort to navigate.

The star explained that it is vital for her son to witness her dedication to her professional goals despite the hardships. She wants Zane to understand that chasing dreams involves sacrifice and hard work. Her openness about these struggles highlights the complex reality faced by working parents in the entertainment industry who must balance high-profile careers with private family moments.