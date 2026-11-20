Sharna Burgess balances high-stakes DWTS finale preparations with caring for her terminal French Bulldog, while fiancé Brian Austin Green reveals tour dates.

Sharna Burgess has entered a pivotal week in her professional and personal life as she prepares for the Dancing With The Stars Season 35 finale. The professional dancer revealed that her family is facing a difficult health crisis with their French Bulldog, whose terminal illness remains undiagnosed. This emotional burden coincides with the intense pressure of the live show finals, requiring her to balance extreme exhaustion with professional excellence.

DWTS Season 35 Finale Preparation Strategy

Burgess is currently preparing for the Tuesday, November 24, live show, which serves as a critical step in the competition. She confirmed that she has five distinct performances scheduled for the finale segment. This rigorous schedule demands that she maintain peak physical and mental condition despite the emotional toll of her pet's declining health. The stakes are particularly high for professional competitors who must deliver their best work while feeling depleted.

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The preparation process involves learning a massive volume of new routines under a chaotic and tight timeline. Burgess described the atmosphere as wild and high-stakes, noting that dancers are often the most exhausted and sad about the season ending at this stage. Despite these challenges, she emphasized that this period also represents the peak of the experience, requiring dancers to function at a high level even when emotionally drained.

Coping With Terminal Illness And Personal Loss

Burgess, age forty-one, shared a poignant update on Friday, November 20, during an Instagram Stories question-and-answer session. She explained that her French Bulldog is terminal and that the cause of the mystery illness is still unknown. She described their current time together as borrowed, noting that the dog could survive for a few more months, but the outcome is ultimately up to the animal. This uncertain timeline adds a layer of grief to her daily life.

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To manage the stress of this situation, the dancer has turned to various self-care practices. Her weekly highlight often includes getting a few hours of personal time, reading in front of a bedroom fireplace, and enjoying a cup of coffee without any interruptions. She also began journaling and meditating for the first time in months, seeking mental clarity amidst the chaos of her professional commitments and personal grief.

Brian Austin Green And Family Dynamics

Burgess is engaged to Brian Austin Green, age fifty-three, who has been supportive of her career and the family situation. The couple, who have been engaged since July 2023, recently welcomed a new puppy named Birdie into their home. Green has been vocal about the joys and challenges of raising a new dog, describing the puppy as sweet but destructive. She famously chewed up the bottom of a newly ordered kitchen island intended as a birthday gift for Burgess.

Green, who has four children from previous relationships, and Burgess share a son named Zane, born in 2022. The couple works hard to balance their respective careers with their growing family responsibilities. Green recently revealed that the Dancing With The Stars tour is scheduled for next year, indicating that Burgess will be away from their home base for an extended period in the future. This timeline adds another layer of planning for the couple as they navigate their professional obligations.

Impact On Future Career And Tour Schedule

The upcoming 2027 tour dates represent a significant commitment for Burgess and other eliminated pros. The tour requires a crazy schedule and involves performing for fans across multiple locations. Burgess teased that while she will appear in the finalists' freestyles, only one performance will be featured in that specific segment. This selective appearance highlights the curated nature of the finale broadcast.

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As the season concludes, Burgess continues to juggle her professional duties with her personal responsibilities. The combination of a terminal pet diagnosis, a new puppy, and the demands of a national television competition creates a complex environment. Her transparency about these challenges offers a glimpse into the realities of celebrity life, where professional success is often intertwined with significant personal struggles.