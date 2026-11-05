Sharna Burgess Engagement Ring Absence Sparks Split Rumors with Brian Austin Green

Fans speculate on the future of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess after noticing the dancer removed her engagement ring for over a month, raising questions about their relationship status.

Rumors of a potential breakup between actor Brian Austin Green and professional dancer Sharna Burgess have intensified online after fans observed the absence of her engagement ring. The speculation centers on the fact that Burgess, 41, has not been seen wearing the significant piece of jewelry for more than a month. This visual change has triggered widespread discussion among followers regarding the stability of their engagement, which began after Green, 53, proposed in July 2023.

Online Speculation and Social Media Evidence

The core of the rumor mill activity stems from a recent observation made by a fan on the Reddit platform. This user highlighted that Burgess appeared without her engagement ring during the most recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, initially attributing the absence to the physical demands of her dance routines. However, the suspicion grew when the user cross-referenced this sighting with Burgess's Instagram account, noting that the massive ring was missing from her recent social media posts as well.

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The specific timeline identified by the online sleuths points to September 28 as the last recorded instance where Burgess was seen wearing the jewelry in a video she uploaded. Since that date, multiple clips shared on social media, including those from late October, show the choreographer without the ring. The Reddit post, titled 'No bling for Sharna,' explicitly questioned whether the actor's behavior had strained the relationship, suggesting a narrative of romantic trouble based solely on the accessory.

Community Reactions and Alternative Theories

While some viewers agreed with the breakup theory, a significant portion of the online community offered practical explanations for the jewelry's absence. Commenters noted that it is common for individuals to remove rings for various mundane reasons, such as resizing, cleaning, or simply for comfort during daily tasks like typing or exercising. One user pointed out that their coworkers often leave their rings off due to irritation, arguing that the absence of the ring does not inherently signal a relationship crisis.

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Further complicating the narrative, another observer noted that Green left a comment with laughing emojis on one of Burgess's Instagram videos just four days prior to the rumor peak. This digital interaction was cited by defenders of the couple as evidence that the pair remained connected and amicable. Despite these counterpoints, the visual evidence of the missing ring has remained the primary driver for the ongoing speculation among their fanbase.

Relationship History and Family Dynamics

Berlin-based insights into the couple's background reveal that Green and Burgess first met in October 2020 following a blind date arranged by a mutual business manager. Their relationship progressed relatively quickly, leading to the birth of their son, Zane, in June 2022. The couple has previously spoken about how the arrival of their son solidified their bond, with Burgess telling Stellar magazine in 2025 that Zane's birth made the other children feel secure about the permanence of the family unit.

The family structure is complex, involving children from Green's previous marriages as well. Green shares a twenty-four-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex-wife Vanessa Marcil, and three younger sons, Noah (14), Bodhi (12), and Journey (10), with his former partner Megan Fox. Burgess has expressed deep affection for these children, noting that her closeness to them grew steadily throughout their relationship. The integration of these blended family dynamics has been a central theme in their public narrative since the beginning of their romance.

Current Status and Future Implications

As of now, neither Brian Austin Green nor Sharna Burgess has issued a public statement confirming or denying the breakup rumors. The Daily Mail has reached out to both parties for official comment, but no response has been received at the time of this report. The situation remains fluid, with fans continuing to monitor Burgess's social media channels for any changes in her appearance or relationship disclosures.

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The incident highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face regarding their personal lives, where minor details like jewelry choices are often analyzed for deeper meaning. For now, the absence of the ring stands as the primary focal point for gossip columns and online forums. Whether this is a temporary absence due to maintenance or a sign of a more significant change in their relationship status remains to be determined by the couple themselves in the near future.