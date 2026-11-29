YouTube star Sharmarke Mohamud joins I'm A Celebrity line-up. Explore his journey from North London to the jungle, his role as a second dad, and his family pride.

YouTube personality Sharmarke Mohamud, universally known by his online alias Sharky, has officially joined the star-studded cast of ITV's reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The 30-year-old digital creator is one of the most prominent names in this year's lineup, appearing alongside high-profile figures such as Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Claire Sweeney, and Leigh Francis.

While he is recognized globally for his hilarious challenges, quick-witted humor, and a reported personal fortune of £1.5million, the reality show contestant is facing a significant new chapter. He is swapping viral video content for the rugged demands of the Australian jungle, bringing a massive digital audience with him as he seeks to claim the coveted title.

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Early Life And Family Responsibilities

Behind the polished influencer persona lies a complex and challenging personal history that began long before his internet fame. Born in Utrecht, Netherlands, to Somali parents, Sharmarke Mohamud moved to the United Kingdom at the age of three. He grew up in North London as the eldest of seven children, a position that forced him to mature rapidly during his formative years.

With his father absent from the household, Mohamud was compelled to assume the role of a second father figure to his six younger siblings when he was just 16 years old. He took on substantial domestic responsibilities, including helping his mother raise the family and regularly taking his brothers to football training sessions and matches. This early burden required him to balance the heavy duties of a parent with the social challenges of his own teenage years.

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Childhood Memories And Football Ambitions

His cousin Ayvee Mohamud provided insight into these early years, describing Sharmarke as a mature individual who quickly understood the weight of being the oldest son. She noted that while he was not a troublemaker and was considered a well-behaved child, he was not particularly fond of academic studies. His favorite school subject was physical education, primarily because it allowed him to play sports with friends rather than sit with books.

Ayvee also recalled that Sharmarke loved being around his friends and playing football, a passion that led to his first job at age 18 as a steward at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. This role allowed him to watch Arsenal matches for free, despite the family being devoted Arsenal fans. Interestingly, he was once a promising player in the Tottenham Hotspur development squad, often walking around in Spurs kits, which earned him playful teasing from family members given his strong allegiance to Arsenal.

Digital Success And Beta Squad

Recognizing YouTube as a potential pathway to build a better future for his family, Sharmarke launched his channel in 2015 under the username afcsharky, a direct nod to his favorite club. He successfully monetized his love for football, eventually hosting the Sharky Does Sports podcast and managing SDS FC in the Baller League. His digital empire now includes Beta Squad, a group that boasts 12million YouTube subscribers and features fellow creators King Kenny, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, and AJ Shabeel.

This massive online following has positioned him as a frontrunner for success in the reality TV sphere. He has drawn comparisons to previous influencer winners on the show, such as Nella Rose, GK Barry, and last year's winner, AngryGinge. Mohamud has expressed respect for Ginge, stating that he was made for the format, but remains focused on bringing his own authentic self to the jungle without feeling pressured by expectations.

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Family Support And Emotional Moments

The support from his family remains a cornerstone of his journey, with his cousin Ayvee expressing immense pride in his accomplishments. She highlighted the close bond they share, noting they are only a year and a half apart and usually communicate daily. The separation required by the show has been difficult, but the family's encouragement has been a vital source of strength as he navigates this new professional endeavor.

His character was further tested and highlighted during a recent emotional episode of the series where campmates received phone calls home. Mohamud made the selfless decision to sacrifice his own call from his mother so that other contestants, such as AJ Odudu and Chloe Burrows, could speak to their loved ones. This gesture of kindness was met with gratitude from his peers and praise from ITV viewers, reinforcing his reputation as a kind-hearted individual despite his tough upbringing.