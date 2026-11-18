NHL San Jose Sharks allow four unanswered goals after the opening minutes of the first period

San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini and Calgary Flames’ Yan Kuznetsov dive for the puck during the first period of an NHL game at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. in mid-November. But the points up for grabs now for the San Jose Sharks matter just as much as those available in March and April.

Also read San Jose hosts Calgary in Pacific Division action

Facing a Calgary Flames team they’ll need to finish ahead of to have any shot at making the playoffs this season, the Sharks showed little life for the first two periods and After Sharks winger Adam Gaudette opened the scoring at 3:53 in the first period, San Jose allowed four straight goals, including a power-play goal to Simon Nemec at 1:19 of the second period to fall behind 3-1. Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 of 23 shots through the first two periods when the skaters in front of him managed just 13 shots on net, including just 11 during 5-on-5 play.

Dustin Wolf, a Gilroy native, posted 21 saves for the Flames, improving his career record against the Sharks to 12-2-0. The Sharks also allowed first-period goals to Matt Coronato and Martin Pospisil, and a third-period goal to Jonathan Castagna as they had their four-game point streak snapped. With a win Tuesday, the Sharks would have moved into third place in the Pacific Division.

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But their loss was their 16th in their last 18 games against Calgary, a stretch that began at the start of the 2022-23 season. One can argue that the Sharks’ struggles against the Flames last season cost them a playoff spot. Calgary finished well behind San Jose in the overall standings, but still won three of four meetings with the Sharks, who finished four points out of a playoff spot.

At least the Sharks will have a chance to regroup before they play another divisional opponent they’ll need to finish ahead of to make the postseason, as they have three days before they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday to continue a four-game homestand. The Sharks were playing their first game of the season without winger Kiefer Sherwood, who was injured in the Sharks’ 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday, their most complete game of the year.

The Sharks got the start they wanted as Gaudette scored a power-play-influenced goal at the 3:53 mark of the first period, just eight seconds after a holding penalty to Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud expired. Just over a minute after Gaudette’s goal, the Sharks’ three forwards got caught deep on a Flames breakout, and a failed pinch by Sam Dickinson created a 3-on-1 the other way, with Coronato finishing a pretty passing play to tie the game.

The Sharks then fell behind just before intermission, as Yan Kuznetsov sent a puck toward the San Jose net that went off Jacob Trouba’s skate and right to Pospisil, who backhanded a shot past Askarov for a 2-1 Flames. The Flames did an excellent job of taking away time and space and limiting high-danger chances against, as the Sharks were unable to create many second- and third-period opportunities in the first two periods.

The Sharks, naturally, kept the top line of Celebrini, Smith and Stenberg together for a third straight game after the trio combined for 10 points in wins over Utah and Nashville. They also played together for the third period of the Sharks’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to help send the game to overtime. The Sharks lost to Pittsburgh in a shootout.

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Right from the start of his NHL career, Wolf has pretty much owned the Sharks, the team he grew up rooting for as a Gilroy native. Wolf made his NHL debut against the Sharks on April 12, 2023, and stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 Flames win.

Including his last start against the Sharks on Nov. 2, when he made 26 saves in a 2-1 Flames win, Wolf was 11-2-0 with a .922 save percentage in 13 career games against San Jose. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov was making his seventh start in nine games this month for the Sharks.

He made 27 saves in the Sharks’ 6-5 shootout win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, and entered Tuesday with a 2-3-1 record and an .875 save percentage in six games in November. The Sharks are in the middle of an eight-game stretch against Western Conference opponents going into Thanksgiving weekend.

They wrap up a four-game homestand with games against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild next Monday, followed by another home game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27, sandwiched by road games in Anaheim and Colorado.