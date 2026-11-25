Trade talks intensifying as deadline looms for Simon Edvinsson to sign a contract and be eligible to play in the NHL this season

San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa skates on the ice before a face-off during their game against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. for Edvinsson to sign a contract or be ineligible to play for any NHL team for the rest of this season, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that the Sharks are seemingly the “clubhouse leader” among teams interested in the 23-year-old defenseman but have not put Misa in play.that he would like to be traded after playing 175 games with the Red Wings over four seasons.

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Besides the Sharks, several teams have shown interest in Edvinsson, including theMisa, 19, is the type of player that the Red Wings are waiting for in a trade, Dreger said. Misa has 15 points in 26 games this season and, while he has recently spent time on the wing, projects as a longtime top-six center in the NHL.

“ been really valuable,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday afternoon before Dreger’s report aired. “Obviously, he can play the wing; he can play center. I just think he’s going to be a player that really improves throughout the season. ”in a trade for Dylan Larkin.

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But when the trade was completed Sunday night, Hage was part of a package of picks and players that went to Detroit for Larkin and two other draft picks. When Larkin was still with the Red Wings, reports indicated that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff would prefer a young centerman in return if they deal Edvinsson. That would help fill the void left by Larkin, a top-line center who had 649 points in 12 NHL seasons with Detroit.

Thus, the speculation began about Misa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, who turns 20 in February. Now that Horcoff has Hage, though, does that change his thinking on what he wants in return for Edvinsson? Asked Tuesday if he speaks to players about the trade rumors, Warsofsky said, “You definitely communicate with the players on a lot of different things. Off the ice stuff, on the ice stuff.

“There’s definitely external things that happen and noise that becomes obviously heard. But that’s the world we live in, and sometimes you can’t believe everything you read. ” Misa is expected to play on the wing Wednesday when the Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

“I’ve seen it,” Misa told Bay Area News Group on Nov. 14 when asked about the rumors. “ just focusing on myself, not really looking into it.