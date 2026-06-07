Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini beaten out for Ted Lindsay Award

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini will have to wait another year to win a major individual award.

San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini waits for a face-off against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. of the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player, as voted by the league’s players. Celebrini was second in voting, and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov was third. Full voting results for the Ted Lindsay Award are not released.

“This award, coming from the guys that you play against every single night and battle against every single night, to have them recognize me with an award like this, means so much,” the 29-year-old center said. McDavid led all scorers this past season with 90 assists and 138 points. Celebrini was fourth in scoring with 115 points, breaking Joe Thornton’s 19-year-old single-season team scoring record of 114, and Kucherov was second in scoring with 130 points.

McDavid, Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche are the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team. McDavid is a three-time Hart winner. Celebrini is not a finalist for the Hart Trophy, which is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and will be given out this month.for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson won the award, and Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, a Gilroy native, was second in voting.





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