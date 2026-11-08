Sharks finally find some offense thanks to young players, but penalty kill woes lead to fifth straight loss

San Jose Sharks allow three power goals to Dallas Stars as road trip comes to an end

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson reacts after scoring against San Jose Sharks Alex Nedeljkovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Dallas.

Led by some of their youngest players, the Sharks scored more goals than they had in a week but struggled mightily on the penalty killThe Sharks allowed power-play goals to Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in the first period and to Thomas Harley at the 14:30 mark of the second period to fall behind 4-2. Will Smith cut the Stars’ lead to one with a power-play goal at 17:02 in the second, but the Sharks could not find an equalizer as they lostThe Sharks had a power-play opportunity late in the third period after Stars forward Justin Hryckowian was called for tripping with 7:08 left in regulation.

Also read San Jose Sharks let down by special teams in loss to Minnesota Wild

But the Sharks lost two faceoffs with the man advantage and didn’t get a shot on goalie Jake Oettinger, who finished the game with 20 saves. The Sharks had just two shots on goal in the third period. Michael Misa and Ivar Stenberg, both 19, also scored, and Macklin Celebrini had three assists for the Sharks, who went 0-3-0 on the road trip that also included losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild.

Rookie defenseman Eric Pohlkamp assisted on Stenberg’s goal at the 2:47 mark of the second period for his first NHL point in three games. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, making his first start since the Sharks’ 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 31, made 26 saves in the loss. The three goals the Sharks scored represented the most they’ve had in a game since a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 29.

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San Jose had scored just five goals in its last four games, with just three coming during 5-on-5 play. The Sharks also went 1-for-6 on the power play Saturday and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Sharks were shorthanded 15 times during the road trip, and gave up eight goals. The Sharks were also flat-out dominated by the Stars in the faceoff circle, winning just 17 of 56 draws .

The Sharks return home to face defenseman Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders on Monday and Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky kept the top line of Celebrini, Smith and Misa together for a second straight game on Saturday.

Against the Wild, the trio of early first-round draft picks combined for 10 of the Sharks’ 24 shots on net and their only goal, as Celebrini redirected a Dmitry Orlov pass past goalie Jesper Wallstedt at the 12:11 mark of the second period. The Sharks haven’t found a suitable replacement for Igor Chernyshov on left wing on Celebrini’s line, but Misa could be a solution.

He, Celebrini and Smith came into Saturday as three of the Sharks’ top four scorers with a combined 16 goals and 39 points. Misa also joined the Sharks’ top unit for their third and final power play midway through the second period.

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“I liked his game,” Warsofsky said Friday about Misa. “He was good. He was engaged. Thought he was good on that power play. too. Made nice plays down low. ”