Sharks earn comeback win over Mammoth in game full of dramatic moments

NHL: San Jose Sharks erase two deficits to beat Utah Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – NOVEMBER 14: Adam Gaudette #81 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates a goal with teammates during the second period of a game against the Utah Mammothat Delta Center on November 14, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

had 27 saves through three periods and overtime and allowed only one goal in the shootout as the Sharks earned at least one point in their third straight game. It was the Sharks’ fourth straight close game and their third straight to end in a shootout, with Askarov in net for all three.

Also read San Jose Sharks shake up power play units amid extended slump

They lost 4-3 to the Dallas Stars last Saturday, beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Monday, and lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday The Sharks enjoyed some memorable moments against the Mammoth, notably setting a new team record for the fastest two goals scored in a regular-season game and seeing Eric Pohlkamp score his first career NHL goal. One big highlight for the Sharks was Dmitry Orlov’s fluttering slap shot from 50 feet past goalie Karel Vejmelka, giving the Sharks a 5-4 lead with 5:43 left in regulation.

Pohlkamp’s first goal came at the 5:23 mark of the third period as he took a pass from Macklin Celebrini on a Sharks rush and fired a shot past Mammoth goalie Karel Vejmelka to tie the game 4-4. The Sharks played a much more intense second period but still trailed by one going into the final 20 minutes of regulation time.

Advertisement

With the Sharks trailing 3-1, Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk set a new team record by scoring goals six seconds apart to tie the game, with Ostapchuk’s tying goal coming at the 3:13 mark. The former team record was seven seconds, first set in Nov. 1992 and matched in Dec. 2021.

But minutes later, the Mammoth took advantage of a Darnell Nurse turnover in the Sharks’ end, resulting in a Jack McBain go-ahead goal at the 8:59 mark of the second. Both Ty Dellandrea and Gaudette fought Mammoth defenseman after perceived liberties, with Gaudette’s second scrap coming after Peeke hit Macklin Celebrini in the neutral zone.

The Sharks were hoping to get off to a good start, but didn’t compete and instead were outshot 12-5 and allowed three goals in the first 12:40 of opening period Just 2:15 into the first period, after a faceoff in the Utah zone, the Sharks had four players caught deep, leading to a 2-on-1 the way that Zac Jones finished for his first goal of the season. It marked the 17th time in 22 games this season that the Sharks had allowed the first goal.

With Will Smith serving a tripping penalty, Mikhail Sergachev scored a power play goal at the 8:53 mark of the first period before the Sharks responded 2:42 later on a power play goal by Tyler Toffoli. Jones gave Utah a 3-1 lead at the 12:40 mark after a league-initiated video review determined a shot by Anders Lee would have entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play.

Advertisement

Per Rule 37.3 , apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck. ”